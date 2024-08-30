Mumbai: Man Slaps, Throws Ola Cab Driver To The Ground After He Dashes His Audi | VIDEO

A couple on Friday was booked for allegedly assaulting a cab driver after he dashed their Audi vehicle from behind, the video of which went viral on social media.
The Audi Q3 was seen arriving before a building and just as it stopped, the cab driver dashed the luxury vehicle from behind. Soon after this the Audi driver was seen walking out of his car and smacking the 24-year-old cab driver's face before throwing him onto the ground, causing severe head injuries to him.
A Parksite police station official said that the incident took place around 11:20 pm on August 18 when the Ola cab driver -- Kayamuddin Ansari -- was travelling towards Navi Mumbai's Ulwe with a passenger.
"He submitted a complaint of assault on Wednesday. As per the complaint, he was going from Asalpha metro rail station when an Audi car dashed his car from the rear," the official added.4
When Ansari got down to check if there were any damages to his vehicle, the couple in the Audi car -- 35-year-old Rishabh Chakravarti and his wife 27-year-old Antara Ghosh -- got down and started abusing him.
Ghosh allegedly took the Ola cab device from Ansari's cab and left the spot, the official said while quoting the complaint.
After this, Ansari followed the Audi and his vehicle hit the luxury car at the entrance of a building opposite a mall in the Ghatkopar, following which Chakravarti slapped him.
"Chakravarti lifted Ansari and slammed him to the ground, resulting in the latter suffering head injuries. Ansari was first taken to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar and then shifted to state-run JJ hospital. His statement has been recorded. The assault on him has been captured by CCTV cameras at the entrance of the building," he added.
Based on Ansari's complaint, police registered a complaint against Chakravarti and Ghosh, adding that they have been issued a notice to remain present in court. "Claims and counterclaims from both sides are being probed," the official informed.