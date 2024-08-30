National

Mumbai: Man Slaps, Throws Ola Cab Driver To The Ground After He Dashes His Audi | VIDEO

The couple in the Audi Q3 car have been booked by the police on the basis of the complaint filed by the cab driver.

The incident took place around 11:20 pm on August 18 |
The incident took place around 11:20 pm on August 18 | Photo: X/@SanjanaMohan10
info_icon

A couple on Friday was booked for allegedly assaulting a cab driver after he dashed their Audi vehicle from behind, the video of which went viral on social media.

The Audi Q3 was seen arriving before a building and just as it stopped, the cab driver dashed the luxury vehicle from behind. Soon after this the Audi driver was seen walking out of his car and smacking the 24-year-old cab driver's face before throwing him onto the ground, causing severe head injuries to him.

VIDEO:

A Parksite police station official said that the incident took place around 11:20 pm on August 18 when the Ola cab driver -- Kayamuddin Ansari -- was travelling towards Navi Mumbai's Ulwe with a passenger.

"He submitted a complaint of assault on Wednesday. As per the complaint, he was going from Asalpha metro rail station when an Audi car dashed his car from the rear," the official added.4

When Ansari got down to check if there were any damages to his vehicle, the couple in the Audi car -- 35-year-old Rishabh Chakravarti and his wife 27-year-old Antara Ghosh -- got down and started abusing him.

Ghosh allegedly took the Ola cab device from Ansari's cab and left the spot, the official said while quoting the complaint.

After this, Ansari followed the Audi and his vehicle hit the luxury car at the entrance of a building opposite a mall in the Ghatkopar, following which Chakravarti slapped him.

"Chakravarti lifted Ansari and slammed him to the ground, resulting in the latter suffering head injuries. Ansari was first taken to Rajawadi hospital in Ghatkopar and then shifted to state-run JJ hospital. His statement has been recorded. The assault on him has been captured by CCTV cameras at the entrance of the building," he added.

Based on Ansari's complaint, police registered a complaint against Chakravarti and Ghosh, adding that they have been issued a notice to remain present in court. "Claims and counterclaims from both sides are being probed," the official informed.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Pakistan Cricket Board Completes Deal To Rename Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium
  2. England Vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Score: Visitors Lose Six Early Wickets At Lord's
  3. ENG Vs SL, 2nd Test: Root Century As Hosts Take Day 1 Honours At Lord's - In Pics
  4. Tabraiz Shamsi Takes A Dig At Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch, Gets Slammed By Fans
  5. Sophie Devine To Step Down As New Zealand Skipper After T20 World Cup
Football News
  1. Chelsea Vs Crystal Palace, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  2. Aaron Ramsdale Leaves Arsenal For Southampton In Permanent Deal
  3. Nations League: Cristiano Ronaldo Retains Spot In Portugal's Squad Ahead Of Openers Vs Croatia, Scotland
  4. Everton Vs Bournemouth, Premier League: Preview, Match Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
  5. Fulham Vs Ipswich Town, Premier League: Preview, Prediction, Key Players - All You Need To Know
Tennis News
  1. US Open, Day 4 Women's Singles Wrap: Osaka Loses To Muchova; Pegula Seals Third Round Berth - In Pics
  2. US Open, Day 4 Men's Singles Wrap: Medvedev Beats Marozan; Alcaraz Crashes Out After Shock Zandschulp Defeat - In Pics
  3. US Open: Alcaraz Stunned As Van De Zandschulp Causes Flushing Meadows Upset
  4. US Open: Karolina Muchova Downs 'Nervous' Naomi Osaka
  5. US Open: Bopanna-Ebden Move To Second Round After Passing Arends-Haase Test
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  2. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  3. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know
  4. Sreejesh's Era Ends, Pathak Takes Over As India's Goalkeeper - Check Out Asian Champions Trophy Squad
  5. Will Manpreet Singh Play In LA 2028 Olympics? Indian Hockey Midfielder Hopes So, 'If Fitness Permits'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. TN: Man Flashes Student At NIT Trichy Girls' Hostel, Masturbates In Front Of Her; Students Stage Protests
  2. India's GDP Grows By 6.7 Percent, Lowest In 5 Quarters: Govt Data
  3. TV Somanathan Takes Over As Cabinet Secretary
  4. Chirag Paswan Rubbishes Rumours of Rift With BJP, Says 'I'm Inseparable From PM Modi For As Long As...'
  5. 'Don't Consider 7 Out Of 12 Attempts': Ex-IAS Trainee Puja Khedkar To Delhi HC; Cites Disability
Entertainment News
  1. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
  2. #MeToo Storm In Mollywood: From Ranjith To Siddique, Prominent Figures Accused Of Sexual Harassment So Far
  3. Ritabhari Chakraborty Reveals Sexual Abuse Exists In Bengali Film Industry, Urges Mamata Banerjee For Probe Similar To Hema Committee
  4. It Ends With A Miss: How Lily Bloom’s Story Loses Impact On Screen
  5. 'Angry Young Men' Review: A Meek, Bland Ode To Bollywood’s Edgiest Screenwriters
US News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
World News
  1. What Does The ‘O’ In O’Clock Really Mean?
  2. Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?' Gets A Viral TikTok Twist With AI Cat Meow Remix | Trend Explained
  3. What’s Fueling The Controversy Around Paralympics’ TikTok Content?
  4. Labor Day 2024 Weekend Set To Break Records. Here's How To Travel Smart
  5. Man Confronts Chick-fil-A Staff Over Racist Slur On Receipt In Viral Video
Latest Stories
  1. Virgo September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Highlights For The Month
  2. Scorpio September 2024 Horoscope: Monthly Astrological Predictions You Need To Know
  3. Cancer September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Monthly Astrological Update
  4. Today's Horoscope For August 30, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Pisces September 2024 Horoscope: Check Your Astrological Prediction For The Month
  6. Aquarius September 2024 Horoscope: Check Monthly Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  7. Capricorn September 2024 Horoscope: Check Astrological Prediction For The Month
  8. LGBTQ People Can Open Joint Bank Account, Name Queer Persons As Nominee: FinMin