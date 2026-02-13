Caste in Classrooms: Discrimination in Higher Education

Babu, 51, who belongs to the Scheduled Caste community, alleged that he was isolated and subjected to sustained harassment after the director became aware of his caste. During his probation from 2021 to 2023, he claimed he was denied core teaching responsibilities and assigned only elective courses, despite repeated requests. He also alleged that he was given non-academic tasks, including disposing of scrap materials, which he said humiliated him in front of colleagues. The institute ended Babu’s appointment in 2023, citing unsatisfactory performance. He challenged the decision before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, which quashed the termination and ordered his reinstatement with full benefits. The institute’s appeal against the ruling was later dismissed. An FIR has been registered against Barma in connection with the allegations. He could not be reached out for a comment.