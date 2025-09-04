FTII Graduates’ Film Karinji, Directed By Sheethal N.S., Selected For Busan Film Festival

Sheethal was apprised of the story through family memory. Their grandmother recalled hearing the painful cry of Karinji in her childhood—a ghostly figure of a pregnant woman, raped and killed. The story has stuck with her since. Sheethal then wove the bare bones of the incident into an “archive of local memory and oral traditions”. In the process, she was confronted with both the colonial gaze as well as her own in revisiting and invoking the story.