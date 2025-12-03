Dalit Women And Gender Justice: The Lasting Impact Of Periyar In Tamil Nadu

When N. Aathirai first realised something was wrong in her home in Tiruchirappalli, she did not yet know the word “patriarchy”. She was only a child, but the imbalance was clear. “I just saw the difference in how men and women were treated,” says the 25-year-old psychologist. Years later, living with her in-laws, she understood it more sharply while watching her mother, a history graduate who became a housewife, repeatedly dismissed in her own home. “So much of it came from women having no autonomy,” she says.