What Periyar Taught Me

I studied till Class XII at the government school in my village. My family was struggling financially, so they could not support my higher education. Once I completed Class XII, I applied to the Agaram Foundation, an organisation that helps deserving students from underprivileged backgrounds pursue higher studies. After attending their rigorous interviews and competing against thousands of applicants, I was selected. Through their support, I secured a seat at a private college in Chennai. This marked the beginning of my journey from a village to a metropolitan city.