What Periyar Taught Me

From a small village in Tiruvannamalai district to the bustling city of Chennai, her journey is the story of a young woman shaped by Periyar’s radical ideals of equality, rationalism, and social justice.

  • It is true that by birth everyone is equal—but in my school days, I never visited friends’ homes, nor did they visit mine, due to social barriers that I was unaware of at the time

  • Periyar’s ideals appealed to me not only for women’s liberation but also for the abolition of caste.

  • I ended a relationship because my partner did not share my belief in abolishing caste-based marriage practices. I had no desire to wear a taali (nuptial chain) or have a marriage ceremony with mantras.

I belong to a small village in Tiruvannamalai district, Tamil Nadu. In my village, even basics like shampoo, toothpaste, soap, etc. are available only 2 km away, and to find a clothing store, one must travel nearly 7 km.

I studied till Class XII at the government school in my village. My family was struggling financially, so they could not support my higher education. Once I completed Class XII, I applied to the Agaram Foundation, an organisation that helps deserving students from underprivileged backgrounds pursue higher studies. After attending their rigorous interviews and competing against thousands of applicants, I was selected. Through their support, I secured a seat at a private college in Chennai. This marked the beginning of my journey from a village to a metropolitan city.

Since childhood, I have loved reading magazines such as Kumudham and Kungumam, in addition to my school books. However, I had little guidance in choosing reading material; my mother studied only up to Class VIII and my father up to Class X. I am the first graduate in my family, which had no opportunity to go to college for generations.

In college, my reading expanded significantly. I completed Ponniyin Selvan, which is about 2,000 pages long, in a month. From there on, I explored more authors and discovered new perspectives. It was then that I came across Periyar’s Pen Yen Adimaiyaanaal (Why Were Women Enslaved?), which introduced me to his radical ideas. I began to read many of his works, which profoundly shaped my thinking.

I was struck by the boldness with which he spoke about women’s empowerment, freedom, and equality in a society where men often benefit from the oppression of women. Gradually, I began to question everything around me: why should women depend on men? Why must women wear a taali? Why is child-rearing considered solely a woman’s responsibility? Why is cooking seen as a woman’s duty?

Through these questions, I started unlearning the conditioning of a male-dominated world. Periyar’s writings taught me to think independently, challenge traditions, and regard equality not as a privilege or a choice, but as a fundamental necessity.

Periyar’s ideals appealed to me not only for women’s liberation but also for the abolition of caste. I was impressed by his rationalist, atheistic philosophy.

It is true that by birth everyone is equal—but in my school days, I never visited friends’ homes, nor did they visit mine, due to social barriers that I was unaware of at the time. College gave me the space to think deeply about society and its structures, and I began to question them and speak up.

During my first college vacation, I invited a friend from a different caste to my house. This was my first act of rebellion. I refused to accept the notion that her presence would “pollute” our family lineage. I also challenged gender and caste norms in everyday life: I was the first girl in my village to enter a tea shop wearing a salwar, and I broke caste-based seating arrangements on buses.

These small actions sparked bigger changes. I began to discuss these issues with friends, and some of them in turn were inspired to question traditions. I realised that societal change must begin within the family. I shared Periyar’s ideas with my sister and mother. Today, my sister questions everything, and my mother discarded the horoscopes in our house. Gradually, my family began to change.

During this period, I ended a relationship because my partner did not share my belief in abolishing caste-based marriage practices. I had no desire to wear a taali (nuptial chain) or have a marriage ceremony with mantras. I firmly believe a self-respect marriage challenges both women’s oppression and caste, and is the right path.

After completing my degree in Microbiology, I started my career at Prestige showroom, working there for six months. I soon realised that the job did not offer me fulfilment. I discovered my true passion was in working for people, which led me to join a non-governmental organisation (NGO) rescuing homeless orphans. I worked without a salary, receiving only food and accommodation, but the experience was deeply rewarding.

To support my family, I later joined an IT company. Though stable, the job did not align with my passion for public service. I also worked with an MP’s office for a while. Right now, I am preparing for the UPSC exams.

I became actively involved with social organisations, continuing to live by Periyar’s principles. What I admire most about him is this: leaders often demand obedience, but Periyar encouraged independent thought. You can accept his ideas only if they satisfy your intellect and reasoning.

I have travelled with many Periyarist movements and remain committed to this path. Beyond societal reform, I hope that future generations grow up with rational thinking. To that end, I will follow Periyar’s ideology throughout my life.

(As told to Ashlin Mathew)

Yuvasri is a 24-year-old who is currently preparing for the UPSC exams

This story appeared as 'Gen Z Diary' in Outlook’s December 11 issue, Dravida, which captures these tensions that shape the state at this crossroads as it chronicles the past and future of Dravidian politics in the state.

