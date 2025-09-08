Is Too Much Parenting Talk Getting In The Way Of Parenting?

Yssmin Effath who runs Nourish and Nature, another platform, says the inadequacy of parents in this journey and the need to repair cannot be stated enough. “Parents often arrive at workshops carrying guilt, shame, or self-doubt, thinking they should “already know” how to parent well. But the moment they realise that parenting is not about perfection, but about learning skills of acknowledgment, setting expectations and boundaries, empathy, and truthful communication, there is such visible relief. It surprises me every single time how quickly families transform when they recognise the need to learn rather than perform. What constantly surprises me is how parenting is assumed to be an instinct we are all born with, but in reality it is a learned skill. Just like any other skill, it requires authentic education, awareness, reflection, and practice,” says Effath.