Periyar’s Influence: The Meaning Of Mariadhai

After a hundred years, what has happened to the idea of self-respect in contemporary Tamil society?

S
Sundar Sarukkai
Updated on:
Updated on:
Periyar’s influence
The political shift from the language of non-Brahmins to Dravidian is an important step in reclaiming the primacy of the non-Brahmin self, but whether such formulations escape the category ‘non-Brahmin’ remains an enduring problem. Photo: Illustration: Vikas Thakur
info_icon

This year is celebrated as the 100th year of the Self-Respect Movement. Self-respect is an important and essential component of Periyar’s radical critique of caste society. Periyar’s influence on the politics and society of his time cannot be underestimated. His formulation of self-respect (suyamariadhai) was a conceptual tool to produce social equality, for both for the non-Brahmins as well as women. After a hundred years, what has happened to this idea of self-respect in contemporary Tamil society? As well as terms like non-Brahmin and Dravidian?

The idea of self in Periyar is most often related to the opposition between Brahmins and non-Brahmins. The category of non-Brahmins produces a self in opposition to the self of Brahmins. But this raises one fundamental question about this opposition. In such a structure, the Brahminical self becomes primary and the other selves are defined with respect to it. The Brahmin self remains an autonomous self that defines other selves in relation to itself.

Defining non-Brahmins in opposition to Brahmins produces a secondary sense of self. The self of non-Brahmins in this context is one whose reference is another self, not itself. The political shift from the language of non-Brahmins to Dravidian is an important step in reclaiming the primacy of the non-Brahmin self, but whether such formulations escape the category ‘non-Brahmin’ remains an enduring problem. (A term that does not privilege the Brahmin self is ahinda, which is an acronym for minorities, backwards and Dalits, and has been powerfully used in Karnataka.)

This problem is socially manifested in the internal contradictions between the non-Brahmins and Dalits in Tamil Nadu. As Gopal Guru notes: the category of non-Brahmin is “politically aggressive but theoretically weak” since it fundamentally connotes anti-Brahmin and is not really non-Brahmin. His point, like many of the Dalit activists in Tamil Nadu, is that the reference point for social change cannot be Brahmins or non-Brahmins, but only Dalits or women. Extending Guru’s point, Tamil writer S. Ramanujam points out that the self in self-respect is “conceptually inclusive, but socially exclusive”.

Related Content
Related Content

To add to this problem, the category of Dravidian has not found any foothold in the other Southern states, both politically and socially, to the extent that today Dravidian in public discourse has become synonymous with Tamils as an ethnic category.

Self-respect is much more than being respected or respecting oneself. For Periyar, it is fundamentally about the capacity to think, analyse AND be critical.

Self-respect is much more than being respected or respecting oneself. For Periyar, it is fundamentally about the capacity to think, analyse, be critical and to possess freedom. In talking about the genesis of the Self-Respect Movement, Periyar writes about self-respect as follows: “Before doing anything, one should think whether it is right or wrong, see the causes, analyse things, do research, and respect the truths. This is what self-respect means. Freedom and self-respect are closely related… Without self-respect, there will be no good of freedom. It is the self-respect ideal that commands feelings of freedom.” Here, it seems to be the case that it is the concept of freedom that most powerfully embodies the notion and ideal of self-respect. He recognises that it is the self that is in a state of unfreedom, and self-respect will be an agential move towards the state of freedom.

However, while Periyar’s self-respect was an influential idea, its meaning gets eroded due to the cultural significance of respect (mariadhai) in Tamil societies. While the core idea of respect is relational, there is also a deep implication of authority present in it. Temples, including non-Brahmin ones, ritualise the idea of mariadhai in various ways. It is a recognition of status, as well as a mark of authority. Mariadhai, as a cultural category, is manifested in many Tamil films—look at the movies with the word mariadhai in their title! As an interesting anecdote: Aniyathipravu (younger sister dove/pigeon) from 1997 was one of the biggest hits in Malayalam at that time. It was remade in Telugu as Nenu Premisthunnanu (1997), in Hindi as Doli Saja Ke Rakhna (1998) and in Kannada as Preethigagi (2007). In Tamil, the title was Kadhalukku Mariyadhai (1997), the only title with mariadhai! The cultural world of Tamil society resonates with the idea of mariadhai in so many locations.

The manifestations of mariadhai in the social space have to do with power and authority, and not respect and dignity. It is repeatedly invoked in marriages where rituals are designed to respect the groom’s side. In the stories of honour killings to do with caste transgressions, which unbelievably have an ugly face in Tamil Nadu today, the spectre of respect is always invoked—respecting the family, the father and many times, the brothers as well. Mariadhai is an essential component of the Tamil patriarchy. While Periyar’s use of mariadhai in the Tamil context is a rhetorical masterpiece, the inability of the larger political movement to articulate an autonomous idea of an inclusive self has led to increased alienation between the Dalits and the non-Brahmins, and many times between the non-Brahmin castes themselves.

Respect as a conceptual term is caught between the two poles of authority and fraternity, both of which have to do with particular notions of the self. Thus, it is first necessary to define the self that can do the required task. An autonomous, rational self without a sense of the social will only reproduce elements of the Brahminical self, namely, a self that is authoritative. A self that is based on fraternity, the Ambedkarite self, is needed to produce the meaning of respect that is present in self-respect.

The cultural manifestation of respect moves towards authority, while Ambedkar moves towards fraternity. It is the latter that can help society to get out of the individual, panoptic Brahminical self and move towards the relational, experiential social self.

It is important to position the opposition to Brahminism in terms of the rejection of this autonomous self, from whose standpoint others are defined. Moreover, if respect is based on an autonomous self, then there is always a strong possibility that respect becomes pride, which excludes others in order to achieve the state of pride. So, self-respect becomes self-pride and an assertion of one’s superiority over others. This is exactly what Periyar was warning against.

In a caste society, the fundamental tension is between the individual self and the collective/social self. The emphasis on the individual self makes the group identity reducible to self-identity. If we begin with the claim that the self is fundamentally a social self, and not an autonomous individual agent that defines others with respect to it, then it gives us a platform to critique hierarchies between communities.

As Gopal Guru and I discussed in our book Experience, Caste and the Everyday Social, caste operates as a sensory social. An approach like this challenges the assumption that senses (and feelings) are fundamentally internal and individualistic. If we are cognisant of these views, they offer ways to understand individual agency within a group identity, as well as the nature of an autonomous group agency.

To do this, it is necessary to articulate the nature of the social self as well as social agency. One way is to critique the Brah­mi­nical self, not only by denying it but by reducing it to the same social self that characterises the non-Brahmins, including Dalits. Furthermore, one of the strongest arguments to support Periyar’s assumptions about the self can be found in the new app­roaches to senses as being social. Individual experiences are actually social senses, and using these formulations will radically displace the stability and self-assuredness of the Brahmi­nical self and place it on par with all other communities.

(Views expressed are personal)

MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
MORE FROM THIS ISSUE
Outlook Magazine Cover
A Meeting of Minds: B.R. Ambdekar with Periyar at the Buddhist conference in Yangon in 1954
March Of Movements
Illustration: Vikas Thakur
Stage, Speech, Cinema, Clothing: How Dravidian Politics Won The Tamil Public
| Photo: Subash Sagar : Faces of Tragedy: Chinnakannu shows the picture of his son
The Big Blind Spot: How Caste Still Shapes Tamil Nadu's Society
Artwork by Trotsky Marudu Maruthappan
Inside Tamil Nadu’s Ideological War: Dravidian Politics vs BJP’s Hindutva Push
A March for Self-Respect: Periyar’s criticism of Hinduism proceeded from his understanding of caste as a system and ideology
Dignity of Self-Respect: How Periyar Reimagined Society Beyond Caste, Religion, Patriarchy

This story appeared as The Meaning Of Mariadhai in Outlook’s December 11 issue, Dravida, which captures these tensions that shape the state at this crossroads as it chronicles the past and future of Dravidian politics in the state.

Sundar Sarukkai works primarily in the philosophy of the natural and social sciences. His latest book is the novel Water Days

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Australia Vs England Highlights, 2nd Ashes Test Day 2: AUS Take 44-Run Lead At Stumps As ENG Drop Five Catches

  2. Janakpur Bolts Vs Lumbini Lions Highlights, Nepal Premier League: Dilip Nath Finishes in Style As LUL Win By 4 Wickets

  3. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Vishakhapatnam Weather Forecast, ACA-VDCA Stadium Pitch Report

  4. India Vs South Africa 3rd ODI: Check Match Prediction And Head-To-Head Records

  5. Australia Vs England, 2nd Ashes Test: Jofra Archer Cuts Short Jake Weatherald's Impressive Knock - Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Vladimir Putin India Visit: India, Russia Sign MoU For Cooperation In Port And Shipping Sector

  2. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  3. Akhilesh Yadav Demands Transparency In UP SIR, Flags BLO Overwork

  4. Thane Brick Kiln Owner Booked for Human Trafficking, Bonded Labour

  5. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

Entertainment News

  1. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  2. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  3. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  4. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  5. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Report: Only 37 Temples And Gurdwaras Operational In Pakistan

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution