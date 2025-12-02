Breaking Caste Hierarchies: Periyar’s Continued Relevance In Gen Z Lives

Politicians Recount Their Own Encounters With Periyar

Politicians, too, observe a generational shift. Sasikanth Senthil, Congress MP for Tiruvallur, recalls that while growing up near Chennai he was more aware of class than caste, only later realising that caste was the deeper obstacle to equality. His engagement with Periyar began in the early 1990s when he encountered Dravida Kazhagam booklets of Periyar’s speeches. One that stayed with him was Pen Yen Adimai Annal, which set out the intertwined nature of patriarchy, caste and religious ritual. Periyar, he says, “was the first to articulate how patriarchy is enforced through caste and sustained by religious ritual, and to oppose all three on the same plane.” What impressed him most was that Periyar’s writing in the movement newspaper Viduthalai was simple, grounded and driven by the belief that nothing mattered more than self-respect.