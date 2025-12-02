The Lesser Daughters Of The Goddess: Former Devadasis Rewrite A Caste-Bound Legacy

Experts point to the challenges as the devadasi system, leading to exploitation of women, quietly persists. In 2011, the National Commission for Women estimated that there were 48,358 Devadasis in India. However, a 2015 Report by Sampark submitted to the International Labour Organisation estimates that the number of Devadasis all over India would be close to 4,50,000. Director Centre for Law and Policy Research (CLPR) Jayna Kothari, summarising decades of bureaucratic inaction, says, “The law exists. The political will does not.” CLPR research, The Devadasi Practice: Intersectionality of Caste and Gender, in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Maharashtra on the current status of devadasis in the region highlights that deeply entrenched caste beliefs, coupled with economic desperation, sustain this system. According to the report, one of the biggest hurdles in understanding why the devadasi practice is not diminishing is the lack of accurate data on its prevalence. Kothari urges periodic surveys, documentation of at-risk children, and dedicated district officers, along with awareness campaigns that must educate communities about laws, reporting mechanisms, and alternative livelihoods. The devadasi system may no longer be visible in public ceremonies, but its logic persists, encoded in poverty, ritual, and the unequal valuation of Dalit women’s lives, she says.