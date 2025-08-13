Breaking The Chains: Will The New Law End Karnataka’s Devadasi Curse?

“In another first, the bill institutionalises community participation,” says P.S. Nazar, project officer with Visthar Trust in Koppal. “Vigilance and Implementation Committees at the taluk, district, and state levels will have civil court powers and must include Devadasi women as members. This is a decisive move from top-down charity to justice shaped by those who have lived injustice. Penalties have also been strengthened: dedicating a woman or girl will now attract two to five years in prison and a ₹1 lakh fine—a significant leap from earlier, symbolic punishments,” said Nazar, who is working in the sector of educational empowerment of children of Devadasis.