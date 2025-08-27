The Political Tug-of-War Over Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara

1: Mysuru Dasara, a celebration that transcends mere ritual, is Karnataka’s carnival of culture, art, and civic pride, steeped in centuries of history and tradition.

2: Its history, from the Wodeyars to Mirza Ismail to successive governments, is a testament to its inclusivity, with inaugurators drawn from diverse faiths, uniting the people of Karnataka in a shared celebration.

3: Efforts to turn it into a “Hindu-only” festival not only distort its history but also pose a grave threat to its role as the state’s unifying identity marker, a concern that resonates with all who cherish Karnataka's plural heritage.