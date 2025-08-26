Banu Mushtaq Affirms Respect For Dasara Festival Amid Inauguration Row

She said, "You turned Kannada (language) into ‘Kannada Bhuvaneshwari’. You presented her in yellow and red colours – the turmeric (Haldi) and vermillion (Kumkum)... Where should I stand? What should I see? How can I involve there? The process of keeping me outside did not start today but long ago..." The Kannada author asked the audience to ponder on this topic "because Yatra Naryastu Poojyante Ramante Tatra Devata (God resides where women are worshipped). God will be pleased if women are seated in a throne." "The way you trample, commit atrocities and inflict violence on women, here also you are committing similar atrocities on ‘Kannada Amma’ by seating her on a throne inside a temple. You are answerable to me," Mushtaq is heard saying.