BJP Leaders Oppose Banu Mushtaq Inaugurating Mysuru Dasara Rituals

C T Ravi, Pratap Simha and Basanagouda Patil Yatnal question if the Booker Prize winner should preside over a Hindu religious ceremony; CM Siddaramaiah had named her chief guest.

  1. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah announced author-activist Banu Mushtaq would inaugurate Mysuru Dasara at Chamundi Hill temple.

  2. BJP leaders C T Ravi and Pratap Simha said she may lead literary events but not religious rituals, citing doubts about her faith.

  3. Ex-BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said Mushtaq must clarify her beliefs before presiding over the pooja.

Senior BJP leaders and a former BJP MLA have questioned the Karnataka government’s decision to have Banu Mushtaq, the Booker Prize winner and activist, inaugurate the Myusuru Basara festivities this year.

According to PTI, former minister and BJP MLC C T Ravi said it is inappropriate for a person whose faith is uncertain to preside over a religious ceremony.

Pratap Simha, a former MP from Mysuru, stated that she is capable of presiding over a literary event but not Dasara.

"I personally respect Banu Mushtaq for her achievement. It is acceptable when she chairs the Akhila Bharata Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, but not Dasara, a Hindu religious event which starts with offering pooja to Goddess Chamundeshwari. Does she have faith in Chamundeshwari Devi? Is she following our traditions?" Simha said while speaking to reporters in Mysuru on Sunday.

PTI reported that MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who was expelled from the BJP, who represents Vijayapura, said in a post on X, "I personally hold respect for Banu Mushtaq madam as a writer and activist. However, her inaugurating Dasara by offering flowers and lighting the lamp to Goddess Chamundeshwari seems to conflict with her own religious beliefs".

He said, "Madam needs to clarify whether she continues to follow Islam, which emphasises belief in only one God and one holy book, or whether she now believes that all paths ultimately lead to the same moksha." He added that such clarity was essential before she presides over the inaugural rituals.

"Without such clarity, it does not appear appropriate for Banu Mushtaq madam to inaugurate Dasara. She may certainly inaugurate cultural or literary events within Dasara festivities, but the religious inauguration of Dasara itself should be refrained from," Yatnal said, using the hashtag #KarnatakaDasara2025.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had recently announced that Banu Mushtaq would inaugurate the Nada Habba (state festival) Dasara celebrations in Mysuru, which traditionally begin with rituals at the Chamundi Hill temple.

