Saira Banu's Heartfelt Note For Dilip Kumar On His Birth Anniversary: Have Watched You Live As The Finest Human Being

Veteran actress Saira Banu penned a heartfelt note for her late husband, Dilip Kumar, on his death anniversary.
She also shared a series of videos with the legendary star alongside the post.
The Padosan star recalled how Dilip Kumar would prepare for a role by "breathing in its time, its silence" and "dissolved into the soil of each character."
Veteran actress Saira Banu often takes to her Instagram handle to take a trip down memory lane and posts about her relationship with legendary star Dilip Kumar, keeping the late star’s memories alive. Today (December 11) marks the 103rd birth anniversary of cinema legend Dilip Kumar. To mark the special occasion, his wife Saira Banu remembered her late husband with a heartfelt note alongside three video clips. In the post, the veteran actress reflected on her years with her husband, defined by gentleness, devotion and love.
Saira Banu pens heartwarming note on Dilip Kumar birth anniversary
On Thursday, sharing the videos on her Instagram handle, Saira Banu wrote, "My dearest Yousuf Saab, Every year, when this day returns, it brings with it a gentle stirring in my heart… a mourn of all the seasons I have watched you live, not merely as an artist for the world, but as the finest human being I have ever known."
She added, "People often speak of you as an institution, a phenomenon, a genius beyond comparison… but I have seen the quieter miracles," recalling how Dilip Kumar would prepare for a role by "breathing in its time, its silence" and "dissolved into the soil of each character" until even she "would search for the man behind the performance."
The 81-year-old actress concluded her post saying, "Your dedication was always a sacred offering to your art and fans."
Saira Banu and Dilip Kumar got married in October 1966. Dilip Kumar died on July 7, 2021, at the age of 98. He was suffering from age-related ailments and was also diagnosed with pleural effusion.