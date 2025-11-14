Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal Says NDA Will Get Thumping Majority

The NDA is currently leading with 190 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, and the BJP state president has asserted that the ruling coalition will return to power with a thumping majority.
The NDA is currently leading with 190 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly, and the BJP state president has asserted that the ruling coalition will return to power with a thumping majority. Dilip Kumar Jaiswal said the trends reaffirmed what the ruling coalition had sensed "on the faces and in the words" of voters through both phases of polling.
Within the NDA’s fold, the BJP is leading on 85 seats, the JD(U) in 76, the LJP(RV) in 22, HAM(S) in five and RLM in two. The Mahagathbandhan's early tally rested largely on the RJD's leads in 35 seats, followed by seven of the Congress, and six of its Left partners CPI(ML) Liberation and one of the CPI(M).
Speaking to PTI, Jaiswal said the public mood was never ambiguous.
"During the first and second phases itself, it was clear from the voters' faces and their words that the NDA government was retaining power," he said, adding that Bihar's electorate had placed its trust in "the world's most popular leader, Narendra Modi," and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whom he called the state's "vikas purush".
Even as the opposition dismissed the early figures as inconsequential, Jaiswal insisted the contours of the mandate were visible.
"These are trends. I agree. Exit polls are also not exact. But I have full faith in the people's mandate. Just wait and watch," he said.
Answering questions on Nitish Kumar's leadership, the BJP leader bristled at what he termed "media-manufactured narratives." When reminded of posters outside Nitish Kumar's residence declaring "tiger zinda hai", Jaiswal brushed it aside with a smile, "His stature is bigger than a tiger. Much bigger."
With PTI inputs