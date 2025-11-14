‘Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai’: Poster Outside Nitish Kumar’s Residence Sparks Stir in Bihar

NDA is leading in Bihar according to early trends
BJP state chief says, "NDA will form a government"
Poster of 'Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai' sparks conversation.
A bold poster reading ‘Tiger Abhi Jinda Hai’ appeared outside Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s official residence on Thursday, sending ripples across the state’s political circles. The poster, which carried no explicit signature, is being widely interpreted as a symbolic message aimed at asserting political strength and resilience amid the ongoing 2025 assembly election campaigns.
Political observers say the phrase, which translates to ‘The Tiger is Still Alive’, could be a nod to Nitish Kumar’s enduring influence in Bihar politics despite challenges from rival parties and emerging electoral narratives. The timing of the poster coincides with the high-stakes counting of votes in multiple constituencies, amplifying its visibility and symbolic weight.
While law enforcement authorities have yet to confirm who placed the poster, social media platforms have already seen a surge in discussions, memes, and political analyses around it. The Chief Minister’s office has not yet commented on the matter.
Tejashwi Yadav was promoted as a chief ministerial face by MGB while NDA didn’t announce ‘Nitish Kumar’ as its leader but now publicly ensuring that NDA will form a government under his leadership.
(With inputs from PTI)