Darshan Sends Emotional Message To Fans From Jail Ahead Of The Devil Release; Urges Love And Support For His Film

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's new film, The Devil, directed by Prakash Veer, hit the theatres today (December 11). The release comes amidst Darshan reportedly being lodged in Ballari Central Prison in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. Despite being in jail, the actor shared a note of gratitude to his fans, via his wife Vijayalakshmi, ahead of the film's release.
He thanked his fans for their "dedication and unity" while supporting The Devil and promoting it.
Darshan sends heartfelt message to fans from prison
In a statement, Darshan wrote, "This message comes straight from my heart, carried to you all by Viji. She has been updating me every single time about each one of you - your love, your concern, your tireless support, your unstoppable promotions across the state. Even from a distance, I feel your presence with me every moment (sic)."
Calls his fans 'biggest power'
He also requested his fans not to be affected by rumours or negativity. "Please don't worry about anything people say. Don't let any noise, any rumour, or any negativity shake your heart. You are my strength, you are my family, and today more than ever, I am standing only because of the trust you've placed in me. My biggest power is you. All I want is for you to worry less and channel that love and energy towards what truly matters - our movie, Devil (sic)," he added.
Recently, there were reports that Darshan was harassing his co-accused in prison.
"I am who I am because of you all. I know you will shower Devil with the same immense love. Even in my absence, I want you to answer every question, every doubt, not with words, but with the roaring success of this film. That will be your voice. That will be our statement. Just like you believe in me, I believe in each one of you. Remember - time has its own way of speaking the truth. Time will answer everything (sic)," he stated further.
The Devil also stars Rachana Rai, Tulasi, Achyuth Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Shobhraj, and Gilli Nata.