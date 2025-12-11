Darshan Sends Emotional Message To Fans From Jail Ahead Of The Devil Release; Urges Love And Support For His Film

In the note, Darshan thanked his fans for their "dedication and unity" and urged them to shower love and support for his film The Devil.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Darshan
Kannada actor Darshan sends a message to fans ahead of The Devil release Photo: Facebook
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ahead of The Devil's release, Kannada actor Darshan shared an emotional plea to his fans for their unwavering support.

  • In the note, he thanked his fans for their "dedication and unity" and for standing like a wall around him.

  • Darshan is reportedly lodged in Ballari Central Prison in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's new film, The Devil, directed by Prakash Veer, hit the theatres today (December 11). The release comes amidst Darshan reportedly being lodged in Ballari Central Prison in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case. Despite being in jail, the actor shared a note of gratitude to his fans, via his wife Vijayalakshmi, ahead of the film's release.

He thanked his fans for their "dedication and unity" while supporting The Devil and promoting it.

Supreme Court on Thursday cancelled the bail granted to Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa | representational image | - PTI
Renukaswamy Murder Case: Supreme Court Cancels Kannada Actor Darshan’s Bail

BY Outlook News Desk

Darshan sends heartfelt message to fans from prison

In a statement, Darshan wrote, "This message comes straight from my heart, carried to you all by Viji. She has been updating me every single time about each one of you - your love, your concern, your tireless support, your unstoppable promotions across the state. Even from a distance, I feel your presence with me every moment (sic)."

Calls his fans 'biggest power'

He also requested his fans not to be affected by rumours or negativity. "Please don't worry about anything people say. Don't let any noise, any rumour, or any negativity shake your heart. You are my strength, you are my family, and today more than ever, I am standing only because of the trust you've placed in me. My biggest power is you. All I want is for you to worry less and channel that love and energy towards what truly matters - our movie, Devil (sic)," he added.

Related Content
Related Content

Recently, there were reports that Darshan was harassing his co-accused in prison.

"I am who I am because of you all. I know you will shower Devil with the same immense love. Even in my absence, I want you to answer every question, every doubt, not with words, but with the roaring success of this film. That will be your voice. That will be our statement. Just like you believe in me, I believe in each one of you. Remember - time has its own way of speaking the truth. Time will answer everything (sic)," he stated further.

Check out Darshan's note here.

Actor Ramya files police complaint against Darshan's fans for online harassment - Instagram
Actor Ramya Lodges Complaint Against Darshan's Fans For Allegedly Issuing Rape And Death Threat

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The Devil also stars Rachana Rai, Tulasi, Achyuth Kumar, Mahesh Manjrekar, Shobhraj, and Gilli Nata.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Eyes Two Massive Records - Check Details

  2. RO-KO Stare At 2 Crore Loss As BCCI Gear Up To Take Big Call In Apex Council Meeting

  3. Smriti Mandhana Reflects On 12-Year India Career: ‘I Don’t Love Anything More Than Cricket’

  4. India Vs South Africa 2nd T20I: Mullanpur Weather Report, PCA New Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

  5. SMAT 2025: Super League Format Explained - Check Groups And Schedule

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. Ladakh Proposes Roadmap For Statehood, Sixth Schedule; Centre Promises To Talk 

  3. Voter Cards Dumped Near NH-12 In Nadia, West Bengal; Police Probe Underway

  4. SC Reserves Judgment On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam And Others In Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

  5. What's Left Of The Left: The Thin Red Line In J&K

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Tufts PhD Student Can Resume Research After Visa Revocation Over Israel Critique

  3. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  4. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  5. European Nations Set To Discuss Tightening Of Migration Rules

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For December 11, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Gemini, Scorpio, And Pisces

  2. Tracing The Naxalites: How They Propelled The Rise Of Right-Winged Group

  3. Who Is A Comrade?

  4. Putin In India: Economic Push And Strategic Autonomy Shape A Relationship That Weathered Storms

  5. Shah Rukh Khan Heaps Praise On Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, Calls It 'Gentle, Honest And Soulful'

  6. Netanyahu, Modi Speak; Leaders to Meet ‘Very Soon’

  7. Delhi NCR Weather: Dense Fog Persists with Visibility 50–200 Metres, AQI ‘Very Poor’ at 300–320

  8. Hrithik Roshan Praises Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, But 'Disagrees With The Politics'