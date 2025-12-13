Bangladesh Orders Nationwide Security Clampdown After Shooting

Interim government launches Phase II of Operation Devil Hunt amid poll-linked unrest.

  • Bangladesh imposed a nationwide security clampdown after a right-wing youth leader and election candidate was shot in Dhaka.

  • The interim government launched Phase II of Operation Devil Hunt to curb illegal arms and rising unrest.

  • A reward of Tk 50 lakh was announced for information on a key suspect; the victim remains critical.

Following the murder of a youth leader of a right-wing cultural group who was also a candidate in the general elections on February 12, additional turmoil erupted in Bangladesh, prompting the interim administration led by Chief Advisor Muhammad Yunus to announce a statewide security crackdown on Saturday.

"The government is going to start the second phase of Operation Devil Hunt to help ensure public safety and combat the growing threat of illegal arms," Home Affairs adviser Lt Gen (rtd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury told a press conference.

Muhammad Yunus - PTI
Bangladesh Announce February 12 As Next General Election Date

BY PTI

The announcement came after three assailants shot Inquilab Mancha leader Sharif Osmann Hadi on Friday, as he initiated his election campaign at central Dhaka’s Bijoynagar area -- from where he stood as an independent candidate.

According to doctors, his condition is very critical.

A reward of Taka 50 lakh (USD 40,985.81) was announced by Adviser Chowdhury for information that led to the arrest of one of the suspects who shot Hadi. Police also released a picture of the suspect, identifying him as Faisal Karim Masud.

In response to demonstrations over an attack on a former minister's private residence in the capital's northern district, the interim administration initiated Operation Devil in February of this year.

Alleged "henchmen" and followers of the now-defunct Awami League led by ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina were the targets of the crackdown.

The Inquilab Mancha was on the forefront of a campaign to disband the Awami League.

