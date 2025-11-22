Sita Bhaskar's Book Rukmini Aunty And The RK Narayan Fan Club Is An Affectionate Portrait Of Mysuru

It also intersperses his characters into the fictional lives of the members of the club who set out to save the house. Characters such as Swami, a mischievous boy who wants to return from America with his grandmother and live in Mysuru only to decamp and hide in Narayan's house; Nitya, whose American father insists on fulfilling a childhood vow; Kamini, a political science teacher secretly working at her father's school; and Mukta, an American-Indian woman who approaches romance with a horoscope instead of a dating app. The characters are a modern conglomeration of Malgudi’s finest and in the weaving of the tale modern and historic past clash more than once with the quirky bureaucracies that typified India both then and now.