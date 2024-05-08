‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics

Kevin Hart is undoubtedly one of the most popular stand-up comics of our times. He started with humble beginnings but very soon moved on to become hugely popular not just in the stand-up circles in the US, but also all over the globe. Kevin Hart has been part of some of the biggest blockbusters in the recent past and that has only added to his global fame. Now, he has been honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour at a ceremony held at The Kennedy Center.