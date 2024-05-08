Hollywood

‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics

Kevin Hart has been awarded the biggest honour in American humour, the Mark Twain Prize. The entire pre-recorded show is all set to be released on Netflix, and it promises to bring together some of the biggest stand-up comics of today under one roof for a hilarious show. Check out the trailer right here.

Advertisement

A Still From ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’
A Still From ‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Kevin Hart is undoubtedly one of the most popular stand-up comics of our times. He started with humble beginnings but very soon moved on to become hugely popular not just in the stand-up circles in the US, but also all over the globe. Kevin Hart has been part of some of the biggest blockbusters in the recent past and that has only added to his global fame. Now, he has been honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour at a ceremony held at The Kennedy Center.

Fans of Kevin Hart have been checking out smaller clips on social media ever since the event was held and since then have been expecting to see the entirety of the hilarious show. Finally, you’re going to get lucky as Netflix is coming up with the entire pre-recorded show on May 11. The trailer of the same was released a little while ago. Check it out right here:

Advertisement

Now doesn’t that look hilarious? Not just Kevin Hart but numerous other comics came together under one roof to honour Kevin Hart and almost all of them are going to be performing bits and sketches onstage. That’s going to elevate the fun even further. Dave Burd aka “Lil Dicky”, Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Chelsea Handler, the Plastic Cup Boyz, Keith Robinson, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, J.B. Smoove and many others are going to be present on the show and performing even.

For the unversed, this will mark the 25th anniversary of the Mark Twain Prize. It is the topmost prize for comedy in America and they’re going to honour Kevin Hart for his extraordinary contribution to the upliftment, betterment and increased popularity of the genre of comedy. He has been pushing the boundaries not just in comedy but even of comedy in film and television.

Advertisement

Are you a fan of Kevin Hart’s brand of comedy? Share your thoughts with us.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Wrinkes Acche Hain': Un-Ironed Clothes Can Help Fight Climate Change
  2. Mumbai School Principal Sacked For Liking Social Media Post On Palestine Issue
  3. Excise Policy 'Scam': Delhi HC Grants More Time To ED, CBI To Respond To Sisodia's Bail Pleas
  4. 'People In South Look Like Africans...': Sam Pitroda's Description Of How Indians Look Stirs Row, PM Modi Reacts
  5. Malayalam Channel Cameraman Killed In Elephant Attack In Kerala
Entertainment News
  1. Drake's Security Guard Shot Outside His Toronto House In Drive-by Shoot, Police Launch An Investigation
  2. Hyein To Skip NewJeans' Comeback Promotional Activities Due To Microfracture In Her Foot, To Focus On Recovery
  3. Photo Of Alia Bhatt And Her 'Nazar Ka Kaala Tika' Behind Her Ear During Met Gala 2024 Appearance Goes Viral
  4. 'Piku' Turns 9: Deepika Padukone Remembers Late Irrfan Khan In An Adorable BTS Pic; Shares Interesting Anecdote Related To Amitabh Bachchan
  5. Ian Gelder Dies At 74: 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Passes Away Due To Bile Duct Cancer
Sports News
  1. Punjab Kings Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, IPL 2024: Match 58 Preview
  2. Neeraj Chopra's Homecoming: Golden Boy To Throw In Domestic Circuit After 3 Years At National Federation Cup
  3. DC Vs RR, IPL 2024: 'We Should Have Seen Game Home', Reflects Head Coach Sangakkara
  4. IND-W Vs BAN-W, 5th T20I Preview: Harmanpreet Kaur's Side Seeks A 5-0 Clean Sweep
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
World News
  1. Anthony Albanese Rejects China's Argument That Australia Was At Fault For Dangerous Aircraft Encounter
  2. Judge in Trump's Classified Documents Case Cancels May Trial Date; No New Date Set
  3. Noelia Voigt Steps Down As Miss USA Citing Mental Health Concerns
  4. Biden, Trump Win Indiana Presidential Primaries
  5. Apple's 'Let Loose' Event: 7 Game-Changing Announcements You Don't Want To Miss!
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE Updates: 'How Much Money Taken From Ambani-Adani...' PM Modi's Fresh Attack On Rahul Gandhi In Telangana
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Dortmund Reach UCL Final With 1-0 Victory Over PSG In 2nd Leg Semi-Final
  3. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024: Full List Of Fixtures Released; IND Vs PAK On October 6 In Sylhet
  4. Exclusive: Terry Phelan On His Journey, Indian Football And Development Of Coaches In India
  5. AstraZeneca Rolls Back Covid-19 Vaccine Amid Row Over Side- Effects, Terms It 'Purely Coincidental'
  6. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  7. Money Power In Indian Elections: How The Assets Of Parties And Candidates Grew
  8. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A Troubling Trail Of Corruption Charges