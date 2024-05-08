‘Kevin Hart: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize’ Trailer Review: Promises To Be A Night Of Hilarity From The Best Of Stand-Up Comics

Kevin Hart is undoubtedly one of the most popular stand-up comics of our times. He started with humble beginnings but very soon moved on to become hugely popular not just in the stand-up circles in the US, but also all over the globe. Kevin Hart has been part of some of the biggest blockbusters in the recent past and that has only added to his global fame. Now, he has been honoured with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour at a ceremony held at The Kennedy Center.
Fans of Kevin Hart have been checking out smaller clips on social media ever since the event was held and since then have been expecting to see the entirety of the hilarious show. Finally, you’re going to get lucky as Netflix is coming up with the entire pre-recorded show on May 11. The trailer of the same was released a little while ago. Check it out right here:
Now doesn’t that look hilarious? Not just Kevin Hart but numerous other comics came together under one roof to honour Kevin Hart and almost all of them are going to be performing bits and sketches onstage. That’s going to elevate the fun even further. Dave Burd aka “Lil Dicky”, Dave Chappelle, Jimmy Fallon, Tiffany Haddish, Regina Hall, Chelsea Handler, the Plastic Cup Boyz, Keith Robinson, Chris Rock, Jerry Seinfeld, J.B. Smoove and many others are going to be present on the show and performing even.
For the unversed, this will mark the 25th anniversary of the Mark Twain Prize. It is the topmost prize for comedy in America and they’re going to honour Kevin Hart for his extraordinary contribution to the upliftment, betterment and increased popularity of the genre of comedy. He has been pushing the boundaries not just in comedy but even of comedy in film and television.
Are you a fan of Kevin Hart’s brand of comedy? Share your thoughts with us.