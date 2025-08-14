Football

Copa Libertadores 2025: Penarol Take 1-0 Lead Over Racing In Round Of 16 First Leg

Penaro will be heading to the away leg of their Round of 16 clash with Racing Club with a slim lead of a goal as they earned a 1-0 win in the first leg of the match. It was a close game throughout as Racing controlled more possession but Penarol led on number of shots taken. Ultimately, David Terans scored in 78th minute to help Penaro take the lead with which they will go into the second leg.