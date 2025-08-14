Copa Libertadores 2025: Penarol Take 1-0 Lead Over Racing In Round Of 16 First Leg

Players of Argentina's Racing Club leave the pitch after losing to Uruguay's Penarol during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.
David Terans of Uruguay's Penarol, center, celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's Racing Club during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.
David Terans of Uruguay's Penarol celebrates scoring his side's opening goal against Argentina's Racing Club during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Adrian Martinez of Argentina's Racing Club, left, and Jesus Trindade of Uruguay's Penarol battle for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Adrian Martinez of Argentina's Racing Club, back, and Oscar Mendez of Uruguay's Penarol vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Jesus Trindade of Uruguay's Penarol, left, and Santiago Solari of Argentina's Racing Club vie for the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Oscar Mendez of Uruguay's Penarol kicks the ball during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match against Argentina's Racing Club at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Fans of Uruguay's Penarol scream during a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match against Argentina's Racing Club at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Players of Uruguay's Penarol line up for a team photo before a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match against Argentina's Racing Club at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.
Players of Argentina's Racing Club pose for a team photo before a Copa Libertadores round of sixteen first leg soccer match against Uruguay's Penarol at Campeon del Siglo stadium in Montevideo, Uruguay.