US Says Relationship With Both India And Pakistan Is ‘Good’

The United States State Department on Tuesday said that they share a “good” relationship with both India and Pakistan and their diplomats are "committed to both nations". State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce stated that the US working with both nations is good news for the region and the world, PTI reported.
The remarks came while she was responding to a question during a briefing on the possibility of increased US assistance to Islamabad in terms of arms sales following Pakistan Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir’s meeting with Trump, and whether this was coming at the cost of Trump's relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“I would say that our relationship with both nations is as it has been, which is good. And that is the benefit of having a President who knows everyone, talks to everyone, and that is how we can bring differences together in this case. So it's clear that the diplomats here are committed to both nations,” Bruce said.
Referring to the India-Pakistan conflict that occurred after the Pahalgam attack, she claimed that it could have been developed into something horrible. There was "immediate concern and immediate movement" with Vice President J D Vance, President Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in “addressing the nature of what was happening….we described the nature of the phone calls, the work that we did to stop the attacks and to then bring the parties together so we could have something that was enduring." She also claimed that top leaders in the US were involved in “stopping that potential catastrophe.”
India, however, has maintained that the ceasefire was achieved without any US assistance and through direct talks between both the nations.
Trump has claimed that he wants to be “the president of peace” with Rubio granting him the credit for helping bring several conflicts around the world to an end.
With PTI inputs