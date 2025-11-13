Are India And Pakistan Entering A New Phase Of Proxy War?

Unlike in the past, India has so far resisted blaming Pakistan. The investigations are ongoing, and Delhi is waiting for fresh evidence before coming to a conclusion. For a while there was talk of the Jaish-e-Mohammed instigating the attack. But now the finger is pointing to Al Qaeda getting into the act. Nothing is clear so far about who would be behind Monday’s attack. Indications are that the plot was hatched in Kashmir’s Pulwama district and stretched to Haryana’s Faridabad district. The full picture is not available. But if investigations were to prove that it was a terror strike planned from Pakistan, the government would have to take action. India had made it clear that Operation Sindoor is on pause, and would be activated if Pakistan allows a repeat of Pahalgam.