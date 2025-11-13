US Backs India’s Red Fort Blast Probe, Calls It A Terrorist Attack

Marco Rubio says India’s Red Fort explosion was “clearly a terrorist attack.”
US commends India’s professional and cautious investigation into the blast.
Modi-led Cabinet reaffirms India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has praised India for being “very measured, cautious and very professional” in investigating the recent car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort, which he described as “clearly a terrorist attack,” according to PTI.
Speaking to reporters in Hamilton, Canada, on Wednesday, Rubio said Washington was aware of the potential implications of the incident but noted that Indian authorities were managing the investigation responsibly. “Yeah. I mean, we’re aware – yeah, we’re aware of the potential that that holds. But I think the Indians are – need to be commended; they have been very measured and cautious and very professional in how they’re carrying out this investigation,” he said.
Rubio added that the investigation was ongoing. “Clearly, it was a terrorist attack. It was a car loaded with highly explosive materials that detonated and killed a lot of people. But I think they’re doing a very good job of carrying out an investigation; and I think when they have facts, they’ll release those facts,” he said.
According to PTI, the Secretary of State met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on the sidelines of the G7 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Niagara. He was asked about the explosion and possible escalation in tensions between India and Pakistan, following recent cross-border clashes after Delhi launched Operation Sindoor in May against terror infrastructure in Pakistan. The operation was carried out in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
“So, but clearly, I mean, we’re aware of the potential that it has, and so we spoke about that a little bit today – the potential that it has to become something broader. But I think we’re going to wait and see what their investigation reveals,” Rubio said.
He added that while the US had offered to assist, India was “very capable” of handling the probe. “They don’t need our help. They’re doing a good job, and I thought they were very measured and professional in how they’ve approached it, as they usually are,” he said.
India has officially termed the car explosion near Red Fort as a “heinous terror incident.” The government has directed its investigative agencies to pursue the case with “utmost urgency and professionalism” to ensure those responsible, along with their sponsors, are brought to justice.
At a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his return from Bhutan, the government reaffirmed its “zero tolerance” policy towards terrorism in all its forms, PTI reported. The Cabinet said the situation was being “closely monitored” at the highest levels.
Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Union Cabinet expressed “profound grief” over the loss of lives and adopted a resolution condemning the act. “The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, expressed its profound grief over the loss of lives in the terrorist incident involving a car explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on the evening of 10 November 2025,” he told reporters.
During his meeting with Rubio, Jaishankar posted on X that he appreciated the US Secretary of State’s condolences. “Good to meet @SecRubio this morning at #G7 FMM. Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi. Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific,” he wrote.
(With inputs from PTI)