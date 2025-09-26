Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Field Marshal Asim Munir Meet Donald Trump at White House

Trump, who had hosted Field Marshal Munir for a working lunch earlier this summer, welcomed both leaders as part of a broader engagement aimed at reaffirming diplomatic ties.

  • Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir met United States President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday.

  • The Pakistani delegation travelled from New York, where Sharif is currently attending the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

  • The meeting follows a brief encounter between Sharif and Trump in New York earlier in the week.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir met United States President Donald Trump at the White House on Thursday. The meeting, which also included the U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, marked Sharif’s first official engagement at the White House since taking office.

The Pakistani delegation travelled from New York, where Sharif is currently attending the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly. He is scheduled to address the General Debate on Friday from the UNGA podium.

Trump, who had hosted Field Marshal Munir for a working lunch earlier this summer, welcomed both leaders as part of a broader engagement aimed at reaffirming diplomatic ties. The Pakistani prime minister’s motorcade arrived at the White House shortly before 5:00 p.m. and departed around 6:15 p.m., according to official pool reports.

The meeting follows a brief encounter between Sharif and Trump in New York earlier in the week. The interaction took place on the sidelines of a multilateral meeting hosted by Trump with leaders from several nations, including Egypt, Indonesia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, and others.

During remarks to reporters on Thursday, after signing a series of executive orders, Trump acknowledged the Pakistani leadership's visit.

"In fact, we have a great leader coming, the prime minister of Pakistan coming, and the field marshal (of) Pakistan. The field marshal is a very great guy and so is the prime minister, both. And they're coming, and they may be in this room right now, I don't know, because we're late, and I said maybe they'd like to join. They actually may be somewhere in the beautiful Oval Office," Trump said.

Trump also reiterated his claim of having helped de-escalate tensions between India and Pakistan. He repeated the claim in his address to world leaders at the UNGA. Pakistan has nominated Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in "recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis".

With PTI inputs 

