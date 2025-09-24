Turkish President Erdogan Speaks About Kashmir At UNGA

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan urged that "the issue of Kashmir should be resolved on the basis of resolutions of the UN… through dialogue," while calling for cooperation on counter-terrorism.
Erdogan’s remarks follow India’s Operation Sindoor in May, launched in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which triggered clashes before both sides agreed to halt military actions.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue during his address at the United Nations General Assembly, saying his country was "pleased" with the "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan earlier this year.
Highlighting the need for regional cooperation, Erdogan stated: "The issue of Kashmir should be resolved on the basis of resolutions of the UN for the best for our brothers and sisters in Kashmir, through dialogue, we hope." He also stressed the importance of joint efforts against terrorism, noting that collaboration between India and Pakistan in counter-terrorism is crucial.
"In South Asia, we consider the preservation of peace and stability to be of utmost importance. We are pleased with the ceasefire achieved following the tensions last April between Pakistan and India, the tension which had escalated into a conflict," he said in his address at the General Debate of the 80th UNGA session.
This is not the first time Erdogan has mentioned Kashmir in his UNGA speeches, as he has repeatedly brought up the issue in recent years.
The ceasefire he referred to followed India’s launch of Operation Sindoor on May 7, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan, as a retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians.
The strikes led to four days of intense military clashes, concluding on May 10 with an understanding to halt military actions.
(With PTI inputs)