India’s 79th Independence Day: Honouring Operation Sindoor And Visions Of Naya Bharat

Naya Bharat and Operation Sindoor to be Honoured

The success of Operation Sindoor will be highlighted at the Independence Day celebrations. The view cutter at Gyanpath will feature the Operation Sindoor logo. Floral decorations will also be based on it. Invitation cards carry the Operation Sindoor logo and the watermark of the Chenab bridge depicting the rise of ‘Naya Bharat’. Approximately 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort.