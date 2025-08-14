India’s 79th Independence Day: Honouring Operation Sindoor And Visions Of Naya Bharat

India’s 79th Independence Day will be celebrated under the theme Naya Bharat, with PM Modi leading the flag hoisting and address at the Red Fort.
The Indian Air Force will coordinate the event, featuring a Guard of Honour, 21-gun salute, Mi-17 helicopter flypast, and floral showers marking Operation Sindoor.
Over 5,000 special guests — including 85 sarpanches recognised for rural change, armed forces cadets, and “My Bharat” volunteers — will join the festivities.
India will celebrate its 79th Independence Day with the theme “Naya Bharat”. According to the government press release, the theme reflects the “goal of a prosperous, self-reliant nation by 2047”.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations by raising the national flag at the Red Fort and addressing the country from the famous monument's ramparts. "This year's celebrations will be held under the theme Naya Bharat as India continues its journey towards achieving the government's vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," the Union Ministry of Defence said in a statement.
The Ministry’s statement added, “The celebrations will serve as a platform to commemorate the continuing rise of a prosperous, secure and bold Naya Bharat and provide renewed power to surge further ahead on the path to progress.”
Flag Hoisting and Further Ceremony
Following the raising of the Tricolour and the presentation of the "Rashtriya Salute," the Air Force band, which consists of one Junior Commissioned Officer and twenty-five other ranks, will play the National Anthem. M. Deka, a Junior Warrant Officer, will direct the band. Eleven Agniveer Vayu musicians will play in the National Anthem band for the first time.
This year, the coordinating organisation of the national event is the Indian Air Force (IAF), which will include a ceremonial Guard of Honour, 21-gun salute, and a special flypast with the national flag and the Operation Sindoor flag. Upon arrival at the Red Fort, PM Modi will be welcomed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.
Two Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopters, one carrying the national flag and the other a flag that depicts Operation Sindoor, will shower the location with flower petals shortly after the prime minister raises the national flag. Wing Commanders Vinay Poonia and Aditya Jaiswal will be in charge of the helicopters.
After that, the PM will speak to the country. The National Anthem will be sung by National Cadet Corps cadets and "My Bharat" volunteers after he finishes speaking.
Naya Bharat and Operation Sindoor to be Honoured
The success of Operation Sindoor will be highlighted at the Independence Day celebrations. The view cutter at Gyanpath will feature the Operation Sindoor logo. Floral decorations will also be based on it. Invitation cards carry the Operation Sindoor logo and the watermark of the Chenab bridge depicting the rise of ‘Naya Bharat’. Approximately 5,000 special guests from different walks of life have been invited to witness the celebrations at the Red Fort.
The festivities will be attended by over 2,500 boy and girl cadets from the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force, a well as "My Bharat" volunteers. They will form the "Naya Bharat" logo while seated on Gyanpath, across from the Red Fort ramparts.
Bands of defence military forces will make their debut performances on the evening of Independence Day festivities at more than 140 notable locations throughout the nation to foster a sense of patriotism among the populace and commemorate the success of Operation Sindoor.
Special Guests at the Ceremony
The 79th Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort will include 85 village sarpanches from 26 states and union territories as distinguished guests, honouring their groundbreaking contributions to rural change.
According to PTI, as part of the government’s tradition of honouring grassroots leaders, the Jal Shakti Ministry said the selected sarpanchs have advanced sanitation, safe drinking water, women’s empowerment, and sustainable governance at the village level. All the chosen panchayats have been declared ODF Plus under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Grameen (SBM-G) and certified as ‘Har Ghar Jal’ villages under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).
The invitees include Prema Devi of Bihar’s Motipur gram panchayat, who has turned her village into a model for waste-to-energy and water management; Rajasthan’s Kusum Singh, who blends her nursing background with technology-driven governance; Gujarat’s Shashikant Bhupendrabhai Patel, whose Sultanpur panchayat banned plastic and built the state’s first community toilet with Braille signage; and Maharashtra’s Deepali Uttam Chougule, who has achieved near-total sanitation coverage with solid waste segregation and recycling.
PTI reported that officials said the invitation underlines how rural India is driving progress through inclusive, sustainable practices. In the run-up to August 15, the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, in partnership with the Ministry of Culture, is also conducting the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Ghar Swachhata’ campaign, linking national pride with WaSH goals for every rural household.