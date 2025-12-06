ED Files Chargesheet Against Reliance Power And 10 others

According to the agency, Reliance Group officials were aware that the bank guarantee was “fake”. It alleged that “fraudulent” endorsements were communicated to SECI from a spoofed State Bank of India email address. When SECI detected the irregularity, the group obtained a fresh, genuine guarantee from IDBI Bank “within a day” of the alert — but SECI refused to accept it because it came after the due date. PTI reported that investigators found Reliance officials attempted to preserve the tender by seeking another endorsement of the foreign bank guarantee from an SBI branch in Kolkata.