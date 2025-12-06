ED Files Chargesheet Against Reliance Power And 10 others

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Reliance Power, two subsidiaries and ten individuals for allegedly using a fake ₹68.2-crore bank guarantee to secure a SECI tender

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
ED chargesheet, Reliance Power case, fake bank guarantee
The Enforcement Directorate Photo by Amal KS via Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ED files chargesheet against Reliance Power, its subsidiaries and ten individuals in alleged fake bank guarantee case.

  • Investigators allege a forged ₹68.2-crore guarantee was used in a SECI tender, involving shell firms and spoofed emails.

  • The case, based on a Delhi Police EOW FIR, includes attached assets and arrests of three accused.

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet against Reliance Power Ltd., two of its subsidiaries and ten individuals in a money laundering case linked to what investigators allege was the use of a fake bank guarantee worth ₹68 crore to secure a government tender.

Filed before a Patiala House court on Friday, the prosecution complaint names former Reliance Power CFO Ashok Kumar Pal, Reliance NU BESS Ltd., Rosa Power Supply Company Ltd., Odisha-based shell entity Biswal Tradelink Pvt. Ltd., its managing director Partha Sarathi Biswal, Biothane Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and trade financing consultant Amar Nath Dutta. Others named include Ravinder Pal Singh Chadha, Manoj Bhaiyasaheb Pongde and Punit Narendra Garg, according to PTI.

ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe - null
ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

BY Outlook News Desk

The case stems from a November 2024 FIR registered by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing. Investigators alleged that Biswal Tradelink was engaged in issuing “fake” bank guarantees against commission, PTI reported.

The ED has said the matter relates to a ₹68.2-crore bank guarantee submitted to the Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) on behalf of Reliance NU BESS Ltd., a subsidiary of the listed company Reliance Power. Reliance NU BESS, earlier known as Maharashtra Energy Generation Limited, had submitted its bid for SECI’s tender to set up 1000 MW/2000 MWh standalone battery energy storage system (BESS) projects.

Related Content
Related Content

According to the agency, Reliance Group officials were aware that the bank guarantee was “fake”. It alleged that “fraudulent” endorsements were communicated to SECI from a spoofed State Bank of India email address. When SECI detected the irregularity, the group obtained a fresh, genuine guarantee from IDBI Bank “within a day” of the alert — but SECI refused to accept it because it came after the due date. PTI reported that investigators found Reliance officials attempted to preserve the tender by seeking another endorsement of the foreign bank guarantee from an SBI branch in Kolkata.

ED office - | Hindustan Times; Representative image
ED Arrests Third Person In Reliance Power’s ₹68 Crore Fake Bank Guarantee Case

BY Outlook News Desk

The chargesheet states that the group signed a “dummy” agreement and secured a “Certificate of Enlistment” for Reliance NU BESS from Kolkata Municipal Corporation using “bogus” address documents.

Reliance Group has maintained that Anil Ambani “was not on the Board of Reliance Power Limited for more than 3.5 years and is not concerned with this matter in any manner”. It has claimed the company was a “victim of fraud, forgery and cheating conspiracy”, adding that it disclosed the issue to the stock exchange on 7 November 2024.

The ED has alleged that Reliance Power hired Biswal Tradelink to arrange a fake bank guarantee supposedly issued by FirstRand Bank, Manila — a “non-existent” branch, and by ACE Investment Bank Ltd., Malaysia. Forged endorsements were then issued using a fraudulent domain, “s-bi.co.in”, resembling SBI’s genuine “sbi.co.in”.

The agency said Reliance Power routed ₹6.33 crore from another subsidiary, Rosa Power Supply Company Ltd., to Biswal Tradelink under “bogus transportation services” to meet costs for arranging the fake guarantee. A “fake” work order and “fake” invoices were allegedly executed jointly by company officials and Biswal. After the guarantee was arranged, Reliance Power allegedly paid a further ₹5.40 crore to Biswal Tradelink to depict the arrangement as a legitimate commercial transaction.

Anil Ambani - File photo; Representative image
ED Seizes ₹3,084 Crore In Assets Tied To Anil Ambani In Reliance Group Probe

BY Outlook News Desk

When attempts to secure a fresh endorsement failed, investigators said Reliance officials shifted blame by filing a police complaint against Biswal Tradelink and its MD. Biswal, former CFO Pal and consultant Dutta were subsequently arrested and remain in judicial custody.

The agency said it has attached assets worth ₹5.15 crore during the probe.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Jaiswal's Maiden Ton, Bowlers Propel Men In Blue To Series Victory

  2. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: Yashasvi Jaiswal Smashes Maiden 50-Over Ton, Joins Elite All-Format Club

  3. India Vs South Africa, 3rd ODI: How KL Rahul's Hand Switch Broke 20-Match Toss Jinx - Watch

  4. IND Vs SA: Shubman Gill Cleared To Play T20I Series After Getting Fitness Certificate Clearance From COE - Report

  5. AUS Vs ENG, 2nd Ashes Test: Late England Collapse Gives Australia Full Control After Day 3

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Lessons From Ayodhya: Change In Muslim Approach To Kashi, Mathura Cases

  2. Modi-Putin Strengthen Ties As India Balances Washington & Moscow

  3. SP Says Ambedkar Day Event Cancelled Under BJP Govt Pressure

  4. Self Respect Marriage: When Sukumaar Met Elakkiya

  5. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

Entertainment News

  1. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  2. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  3. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  4. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  5. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Nepal: PM Karki Reviews Election Preparations with Parties, Poll Officials And Gen Z Delegates

  2. India Sends More Modular Bridges To Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka As Death Toll Nears 500

  3. Sri Lanka: Cyclone Ditwah Kills Over 480, Caused Severe Nationwide Damage

  4. Is The US ‘War on Drugs’ A Smokescreen To Pressurise Venezuela?

  5. Indonesia Floods: One Million Evacuated And Over 700 Dead

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, December 6, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Capricorn, Pisces & More

  2. Weekly Horoscope December 7–13, 2025: New Opportunities Rise For Cancer, Scorpio & Capricorn

  3. From Babri To Ram Mandir: 32 Years Of Transformation And Tension In Ayodhya

  4. ED Attaches ₹1,120 Cr More in Anil Ambani Firms in Yes Bank Probe

  5. Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 1: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Biggest Opener Of His Career; Beats Saiyaara

  6. Kalamkaval Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty Starrer Crime Thriller Earns Over Rs 4 Crore

  7. Netflix To Acquire Warner Bros. For $82.7 Billion, Writers Guild Of America Opposes The Deal

  8. UPSSSC PET 2025 Result Expected Soon at upsssc.gov.in: Check Scorecard Download Steps