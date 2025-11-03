ED Seizes ₹3,084 Crore In Assets Tied To Anil Ambani In Reliance Group Probe

The case relates to alleged diversion and laundering of public funds raised by Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL). Between 2017 and 2019, Yes Bank invested ₹2,965 crore in RHFL instruments and ₹2,045 crore in RCFL instruments. These investments turned “non-performing” by December 2019, with outstanding dues of ₹1,353.50 crore for RHFL and ₹1,984 crore for RCFL, the agency said.