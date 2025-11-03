ED Seizes ₹3,084 Crore In Assets Tied To Anil Ambani In Reliance Group Probe

Properties across Mumbai, Delhi, Noida and other cities— including Ambani’s Pali Hill home—attached under the PMLA in Reliance Group probe.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Updated on:
Anil Ambani, ED, Enforcement Directorate, Reliance Group, money laundering
Anil Ambani Photo: File photo; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • ED attaches ₹3,084 crore worth of assets linked to Anil Ambani’s Reliance Group.

  • Probe covers alleged ₹17,000 crore loan diversion by group companies.

  • Seized assets include Ambani’s Pali Hill home and properties in multiple cities.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached assets worth more than ₹3,000 crore linked to Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani in connection with an ongoing money laundering probe involving his group companies, according to PTI.

Officials said the federal agency issued four provisional attachment orders under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), covering several properties including Ambani’s residence at Pali Hill in Mumbai. The attachments also include a plot of land belonging to Reliance Centre on Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg in Delhi and multiple residential and commercial properties across Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Hyderabad, Chennai and East Godavari.

The total value of the attached assets stands at ₹3,084 crore, the sources told PTI.

The case relates to alleged diversion and laundering of public funds raised by Reliance Home Finance Ltd. (RHFL) and Reliance Commercial Finance Ltd. (RCFL). Between 2017 and 2019, Yes Bank invested ₹2,965 crore in RHFL instruments and ₹2,045 crore in RCFL instruments. These investments turned “non-performing” by December 2019, with outstanding dues of ₹1,353.50 crore for RHFL and ₹1,984 crore for RCFL, the agency said.

The ED’s action against Ambani is part of a wider investigation into suspected financial irregularities and loan diversion of over ₹17,000 crore by various group companies, including Reliance Infrastructure.

Ambani was questioned by the ED in August this year as part of the probe. Prior to that, on 24 July, the agency conducted searches at 35 premises linked to 50 companies and 25 individuals, including senior executives from the Reliance Group, across Mumbai.

The money laundering case originates from a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR, PTI reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
