ED Attaches Assets Of Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Betting Probe

Former India cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Robin Uthappa are among several high-profile names whose assets have been provisionally attached by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering investigation linked to the illegal betting app 1xBet

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
ED Attaches Assets Of Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Betting Probe
File photo of Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh. | Photo: File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The ED attached assets worth Rs 2.5 crore linked to Yuvraj Singh’s company and Rs 8.26 lakh belonging to Robin Uthappa

  • ED alleges that the funds, Rs 7.93 crore in total, were proceeds of crime from illegal online betting

  • The agency claims celebrities endorsed 1xBet through surrogate branding

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has attached assets worth a combined Rs 8 crore of former Indian cricketers, actors and models like Yuvraj Singh, Robin Uthappa, ex TMC MP Mimi Chakraborty, Sonu Sood and some others as part of its money laundering probe against an "illegal" betting app named 1xBet.

The others whose properties have been attached include model Neha Sharma, Bengali actor Ankush Hazra and Meera Rautela, the mother of actor and 1xbet India Ambassador Urvashi Rautela.

The federal probe agency also "warned" celebrities and social media influencers that endorsing or promoting illegal betting or gambling platforms, including through surrogate promotions, is a punishable offence that attracts action under applicable laws.

The total value of properties under this fresh provisional attachment order, issued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), is Rs 7.93 crore, the agency said in a statement.

This, as per official sources, include assets worth about Rs 1 crore of Sood, Rs 59 lakh of Chakraborty, Rs 2.5 crore of Yuvraj Singh's company named YWC Health and Wellness Pvt. Ltd., Rs 1.26 crore of Sharma, Rs 8.26 lakh of Uthappa, Rs 47.20 lakh of Hazra and Rs 2.02 crore of Rautela's mother.

Related Content
Related Content

The statements of all these celebrities were recorded by the agency for multiple hours and these assets have been alleged to be the "proceeds of crime" (illicit money under the PMLA) of illegal online betting.

The ED alleged in the statement that these these celebrities "knowingly" entered into endorsement agreements with foreign entities for the promotion of 1xBet through its surrogates.

"These endorsements were made in return for payments routed through foreign entities to conceal the illicit origin of the funds, which are linked to p roceeds of crime generated from illegal betting activities," it said.

Curacao-based 1xBet, as per the ED, operated in India "without authorisation" and used surrogate branding and advertisements to target Indian users through social media, online videos, and print media.

Payments for endorsements were structured through layered transactions using foreign intermediaries to disguise the "illegal" source of funds, the agency's probe found.

The money laundering probe stems from multiple FIRs registered by various state police agencies against the operators of 1xBet and ED's investigation found that the offshore betting app had a "surrogate" brand by the name 1xBat.

1xBat sporting lines were engaged in promoting and facilitating "illegal" online betting and gambling operations across India, the ED claimed.

In a similar action undertaken in October, the agency had attached assets worth Rs 11.14 crore of former cricketers Shikhar Dhawan and Suresh Raina as part of this investigation.

The Union government has recently brought a legislation to ban real money online-gaming in India.

According to estimates by market analysis firms and probe agencies undertaken before the government ban, there were about 22 crore Indian users in various such online betting apps, out of which half were regular users.

The ED said in a footnote in the statement that illegal betting and gambling platforms cause serious economic harm and are widely used for money laundering and other unlawful activities.

"The public is advised to avoid such platforms and report any suspicious transactions or advertisements to law enforcement agencies, or the ED," it said.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India vs South Africa 2025, news updates, IND vs SA Test, ODI & T20I schedule, full squads, and batting & bowling stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad Announcement For T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: SKY, Gill In Spotlight As BCCI Set To Reveal Final 15

  2. India Vs South Africa, 5th T20I: Men In Blue Rout Proteas By 30-Runs To Clinch Series By 3-1

  3. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Shivam Dube Takes Nonchalant One-Handed Catch To Dismiss Hendricks - Watch

  4. India Vs South Africa 5th T20I: Quinton De Kock Shatters Record For Most T20I Half-Centuries Against Men In Blue

  5. Sri Lanka Squad For T20 World Cup: Dasun Shanaka Replaces Charith Asalanka As Captain

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Who Is Pang Renlong? Chinese Tennis Player To Receive 12 Year Ban By ITIA

  2. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Pull Off Thriller to Win Opener Against Chang-Weikeng

  3. Rafael Nadal Undergoes Surgery To Address Long-Standing Right-Hand Pain

  4. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

Badminton News

  1. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Outplay Aaron-Soh To Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Aaron-Soh Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Seal Historic Semi-Final Spot - As It Happened

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Alfian-Fikri Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals: SatChi Beat Indonesian Pair To Top Group B

  4. BWF World Tour Finals 2025: Satwik-Chirag Beat Alfian-Fikri, Move Closer To Semis

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chang-Weikeng Highlights, BWF World Tour Finals 2025: SatChi Bounce Back To Beat Chinese Pair

Trending Stories

National News

  1. 30 Years Of Irreverence

  2. New Insurance Bill: All For Insurance Companies, Not For The Masses

  3. From Buses To Streets: Kerala’s Quiet Revolt After The Dileep Verdict

  4. Over 97 Lakh Names Removed As Tamil Nadu Releases Draft Electoral Roll After Special Revision

  5. Doctor Whose Naqab Was Removed By Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar Will Join Duty

Entertainment News

  1. Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders Review | A Deliciously Paced & Politically Resolute Crime Drama

  2. What Happened To The Spy Film? Dhurandhar & The Age Of Creative Intent

  3. Critic Khatre Mein Hai: Inside Dhurandhar’s Selectively Manufactured Outrage

  4. Saali Mohabbat Review | An Immersive Thriller That Revives The Familiar Taste Of ‘Chutney’

  5. Outlook’s Picks: 5 Outstanding Women-Led Performances Of 2025

US News

  1. Trump Expands US Travel Ban, Adds Five Countries And Tightens Curbs On Others

  2. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  3. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  4. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  5. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

World News

  1. Epstein Files: What We Know So Far

  2. Saudi Arabia, Dubai Deport Thousands Of Pakistani Nationals Over Begging

  3. Violence Erupts Outside Indian Assistant High Commission In Bangladesh, Several Injured

  4. Epstein Estate Photos Released By House Democrats Show Trump, Clinton And Prince Andrew

  5. US Defence Bill Signed By Trump Highlights India, Quad And Indo-Pacific Strategy

Latest Stories

  1. Vande Mataram Row: Kashmiri Leaders At Odds With Centre’s Views On Nationalism

  2. Delhi Bans Non-BS-VI Vehicles, Enforces PUC Rule Under GRAP Stage IV

  3. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test Day 2: Lyon's Double Strike Leaves England Reeling At Lunch Against Australia

  4. AUS Vs ENG, 3rd Ashes Test: Nathan 'GOAT' Lyon Surpasses Glenn McGrath In Wickets List For Australia

  5. Ikkis Release Postponed: Agastya Nanda Starrer To Hit Theatres In January On THIS Date

  6. Three Juveniles, Eight KISS Staff Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Tribal Student

  7. Washington Flood: Disaster Cash Assistance Available for Counties Amid Flooding

  8. Born On A Wednesday? Decode Your Mercury-Blessed Intelligence & Charm