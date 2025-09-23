Yuvraj Singh Questioned By ED In Online Betting Money Laundering Case, Arrives An Hour Late

Prior to Singh's appearance, the ED had questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Robin Uthappa regarding their alleged involvement with 1xBet. Raina and Dhawan were questioned earlier this month, while Uthappa was grilled for over eight hours on Monday. His statement was recorded under the PMLA, with the ED probing potential surrogate advertising and financial transactions linked to the platform.