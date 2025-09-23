Yuvraj Singh Questioned By ED In Online Betting Money Laundering Case, Arrives An Hour Late

Yuvraj Singh appeared before the ED in connection with the 1xBet money laundering case
Cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Robin Uthappa have also been questioned in the same investigation
The Indian government is set to implement the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act on October 1, 2025
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday for questioning in connection with a money laundering investigation involving the online betting platform 1xBet. Singh, 43, arrived at the ED's central Delhi office around noon, where his statement was recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The ED's probe focuses on 1xBet, which is accused of duping individuals of significant sums and evading taxes. It is being reported that Yuvraj failed to arrive at time and an hour late for the appearance.
ED's Earlier Questioning Of Cricketers
Prior to Singh's appearance, the ED had questioned former cricketers Suresh Raina, Shikhar Dhawan, and Robin Uthappa regarding their alleged involvement with 1xBet. Raina and Dhawan were questioned earlier this month, while Uthappa was grilled for over eight hours on Monday. His statement was recorded under the PMLA, with the ED probing potential surrogate advertising and financial transactions linked to the platform.
The ED's investigation is part of a broader crackdown on illegal online betting operations in India. The agency is examining the role of celebrities in promoting such platforms and whether they received any financial benefits.
Government's Stance On Online Gaming
In response to the growing concerns over online betting, the Indian government announced the implementation of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, effective from October 1, 2025. The former sponsor of Indian cricket team, Dream11, was also affected with the new law.
The new law will enforce a ban on all types of online money games, marking a significant regulatory shift in the country's approach to online gaming. The government has stated that the legislation was developed through a consultative approach, working closely with industry stakeholders to develop these rules.