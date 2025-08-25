Dream11 Steps Away As Team India Sponsor, BCCI Seeks Replacement Ahead Of Asia Cup: Reports

Dream11 has informed BCCI of its decision to pull out its jersey sponsorship for Team India after the Online Gaming Bill was passed. BCCI will now have to issue a new tender before the Asia Cup

  • Dream11 formally notified BCCI of its sponsorship exit after the Online Gaming Bill passed according to reports

  • BCCI will now invite tenders for a new sponsor ahead of the Asia Cup commencing September 9

  • Contractual clauses shield Dream11 from penalties due to law changes that affect their principal business

Fantasy gaming giant Dream11 has ended its role as the principal sponsor of the Indian cricket team, following new restrictions imposed by the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill. With the Asia Cup just weeks away, the Board of Control for Cricket in India finds itself managing a sponsor void that came as a direct result of changes in law.

A report from Indian Express states that Dream11 executives visited the BCCI office in Mumbai to deliver their decision in person to CEO Hemang Amin. Quoting a BCCI source, the report read: “(Representatives of) Dream11 visited the BCCI office and informed CEO Hemang Amin that they won’t be able to continue… As a result, they won’t be the team’s sponsors for the Asia Cup. The BCCI will float a new tender soon.”

BCCI Faces Sponsorship Deadline With Asia Cup Nearing

The Indian board is now set to fast-track a fresh tender process for a new sponsor, with deadlines looming ahead of the Asia Cup's start on September 9 in the UAE. The withdrawal was made official days after parliament approved tighter regulations around online gaming, which directly impact Dream11’s core business.

Indian Express further cited a board official who explained that Dream11 is unlikely to face any penalties for pulling out. The contract contains a clause waiving liability if a sponsor’s business is hit by governmental changes in law. This clause provided an exit route for the fantasy sports company, which is valued at $8 billion and became the BCCI’s lead sponsor in July 2023 with a ₹358 crore agreement.

Dream11’s partnership with BCCI replaced edtech firm Byju's and was meant to last three years. Over 18 years, Dream11 has become a dominant player in sports marketing and sponsorship, associated with top Indian cricketers such as MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, and Jasprit Bumrah, and showcased their logos across India’s blue jerseys.

Dream11’s Sponsorship Footprint

The reach of Dream11 goes well beyond Indian cricket. As the trophy sponsor of the IPL and fantasy partner for leagues like the Caribbean Premier League and Super Smash, Dream11 also has connections with the Big Bash League, Women's Big Bash League in Australia, and a partnership with the International Cricket Council dating back to 2018.

Dream11 maintains relationships with other major sports leagues, becoming the official fantasy partner for the Indian Super League and extending support to the Pro Kabaddi League as well as the International Hockey Federation.

The announcement marks a significant shift in the sports sponsorship sphere in India as regulatory changes create new uncertainties for fantasy gaming businesses and their engagement with Indian sports. For now, BCCI is left to move swiftly as a new commercial chapter unfolds.

