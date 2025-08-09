Asia Cup 2025: Format, Groups, And Fixtures Explained

Asia Cup 2025: Here's all you need to know about the marquee tournament featuring the format rules, groups, fixtures and much more

Summary
Summary of this article

  • Asia Cup 2025 starts from September 9 in the UAE

  • India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman comprise of Group A

  • Final to be played on September 28, 2025

The Asia Cup 2025 will serve as a crucial preparatory event for the 2026 T20 World Cup. The tournament's timing and format are intended to help selectors and coaches evaluate player readiness and team combinations for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

As officially announced by the Asian Cricket Council on July 26, 2025, the Asia Cup will begin September 9 in the UAE, with India, Pakistan, UAE and Oman comprising Group A. Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Hong Kong form Group B. The final is scheduled for September 28, 2025.

Two teams from each group will enter the Super Fours (single round-robin), culminating in the final. India’s first match is set against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on September 10, followed by marquee fixture against Pakistan, and then the clash against minnows Oman.

The Asia Cup 2025 format ensures each team plays at least two group matches, with the top two from each group advancing to the Super Fours. The Super Fours stage will determine the finalists, with the top two teams contesting the championship match.

Asia Cup 2025 Schedule & Fixtures

Nepal have now won three out of their last four games in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two. - Photo: X/CricketNep
Asia Cup 2025: Why Nepal Missed Out Despite Higher ICC Ranking?

BY Outlook Sports Desk

This structure is designed to maximise competitive opportunities for all participating Asian cricket teams and to align with the international T20 calendar.

The Asia Cup has alternated between ODI and T20I formats since its inception in 1984 to align with the ICC World Cup cycle. The 2025 edition marks the third time the tournament will be held in the UAE, following previous events in 2018 and 2022, across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The Super Fours format, first introduced in 2018, returns for this edition, ensuring a minimum of five matches for finalists and giving teams a three-month window before the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

