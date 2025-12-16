Pakistan Vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Young Shaheens Eye Semis Spot Against Spirited Emiratis

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Live Score, ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025: Follow the play-by-play updates from the PAK U19 vs UAE U19, Group A fixture at ICC Academy Ground on December 16, 2025

Pakistan vs United Arab Emirates Live Score Under 19 Asia Cup 2025 Group A PAK vs UAE
Pakistan U19 players celebrate a wicket during their ACC U19 Asia Cup match against Malaysia on December 12, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
Welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan U19 vs United Arab Emirates U19, Match 9 of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025, at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Tuesday, December 16, 2025. Pakistan U19, led by Farhan Yousaf, are looking to bounce back after a 90-run defeat to India U19 in their previous outing. Despite that setback, the young Shaheens remain second in the group standings and are well placed to qualify for the semifinals. UAE U19, captained by Yayin Rai, enter the contest with renewed confidence after defeating Malaysia U19 by 78 runs in their last match. Follow the live scores and updates from the Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19 cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Pakistan vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Full Squads

Pakistan: Usman Khan, Sameer Minhas, Ali Hassan Baloch, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Abdul Subhan, Mohammad Sayyam, Niqab Shafiq, Ali Raza, Mohammed Huzaifa, Momin Qamar, Daniyal Ali Khan, Mohammad Shayan.

UAE: Yayin Rai (c), Ayaan Misbah, Muhammad Rayan Khan, Shalom D’Souza, Prithvi Madhu, Uddish Suri, Yug Sharma, Muhammad Bazil Asim, Saleh Amin (wk), Ali Asgar Shums, Naseem Khan, Ahmed Khudadad, Zainullah Rehmani, Noorullah Ayobi, Karan Dhiman.

Pakistan vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Match Details

  • Fixture: Pakistan U19 vs UAE U19, Match 9

  • Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai

  • Date: Tuesday, December 16, 2025

  • Time: 10:30 AM IST

  • Live Streaming: SonyLIV

  • Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Pakistan vs UAE LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup 2025: Welcome!

Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering the ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 match between Pakistan and UAE. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they become available.



