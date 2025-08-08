Asia Cup 2025: Why Nepal Missed Out Despite Higher ICC Ranking?

The 2025 Asia Cup, scheduled in the T20 format, will kick off on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates, with matches to be held across two venues—Dubai and Abu Dhabi

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Nepal cricket team file photo X
Nepal have now won three out of their last four games in ICC Cricket World Cup League Two. Photo: X/CricketNep
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Nepal will not feature in the Asia Cup 2025

  • The tournament will feature 19 matches across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, starting September 9

  • There are eight confirmed teams for the 2025 edition

Nepal will not feature in the Asia Cup 2025, despite boasting a higher ICC T20I ranking than two of the teams that have qualified. The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) unveiled the tournament’s official schedule earlier this week, confirming the eight-team lineup—but Nepal’s absence has sparked discussion and disappointment among its growing fanbase.

The Asia Cup 2025, set to be played in the T20 format, will begin on September 9 in the United Arab Emirates and run across two venues—Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The 19-match tournament will include five automatic entrants: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. The remaining three spots were determined through the 2024 ACC Premier Cup, the qualifying tournament for associate nations.

And this is where Nepal's hopes faltered.

Changed Format, Tougher Qualification

Unlike the 2023 edition where only the Premier Cup champion earned a place in the Asia Cup, the ACC modified its qualification structure for 2025—allowing the top three teams from the Premier Cup to qualify. This shift increased Nepal’s chances on paper, but they were unable to deliver when it mattered most.

The UAE, the eventual champions of the 2024 ACC Premier Cup, sealed their spot by defeating Oman in the final. Both UAE and Oman earned automatic qualification to the main event. That left Nepal to battle Hong Kong in a high-stakes third-place playoff for the final qualifying slot.

Despite entering the match with a higher ICC T20I ranking (Nepal is ranked 18th, compared to Hong Kong’s 24th), the Nepalese side failed to capitalize. Hong Kong held their nerve in a tight contest, winning by four wickets to snatch the last available berth for the 2025 Asia Cup.

Earlier in the tournament, Nepal had suffered a semi-final loss to the UAE by six wickets, while Hong Kong went down to Oman in the other semi-final. The losses set up a do-or-die clash between the two losing semi-finalists—one that ultimately ended Nepal’s Asia Cup journey.

Rankings Don't Tell the Whole Story

Nepal's exclusion has prompted debate, especially since they are ranked above both Oman (20th) and Hong Kong (24th) in ICC T20I standings. However, in a qualification system based on tournament performance rather than rankings, Nepal’s inability to win crucial knockout games sealed their fate.

The missed opportunity is especially painful for Nepal, who had made their Asia Cup debut in 2023 and were hoping to build on that momentum. The team has shown steady growth in recent years, both in performance and popularity, making their absence from a marquee event like the Asia Cup all the more striking.

Asia Cup 2025: Who Are In?

The eight confirmed teams for the 2025 edition are:

  • India

  • Pakistan

  • Sri Lanka

  • Bangladesh

  • Afghanistan

  • United Arab Emirates (Premier Cup champions)

  • Oman (Premier Cup runners-up)

  • Hong Kong (third-place playoff winners)

The tournament will feature 19 matches across Abu Dhabi and Dubai, starting September 9 and serving as a key preparation platform ahead of the next T20 World Cup.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the India tour of England, check India vs England News, IND vs ENG Schedule, India vs England Test Squad, and more updates.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: M Chinnaswamy's Matches Snatched Away - Check New Venue

  2. BCCI Invites Applications For Senior, Women’s and Junior Selection Committees; Major Overhaul On Cards

  3. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  4. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  5. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  4. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  5. How Much Will Trump's Tariffs Really Hurt India?

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. SC Surprised by Parties’ Inaction, Directs Them to Help Bihar Voters File Claims

  2. Nishaanchi Song Neend Bhi Teri Out: Aaishvary Thackeray, Vedika Pinto's Romantic Ballad Captures Fragility Of Love

  3. Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's Ex-President, Arrested Over Alleged Misuse Of Fund

  4. India 1-0 Bangladesh LIVE Score, SAFF U17 Women’s Championship 2025: Blue Colts Take Early Lead In Round 2 Clash

  5. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  6. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  7. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  8. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance