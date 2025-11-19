Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Highlights Asia Cup Rising Stars: AFG A Thrash HKG By 24 Runs In Must-Win Affair

Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Highlights ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: AFG A Aim For Win In Do-Or-Die Encounter | Photo: X/ACBofficials

Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Highlights ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Hello and welcome to the highlights of Match 11 of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 between Afghanistan A and Hong Kong at the West Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Afghanistan A pipped Hong Kong by 24 runs in a must-win encounter and kept their hopes of qualifying for the semi-final alive. Qais Ahmad turned out to be the start performer for AFG A who turned the tide of the with 3-wickets in a single over. After that Hong Kong could not really recover and lost the plot of the chase completely and lost the match by 24 runs. It was the third consecutive loss for them in this tournament. Check the highlights of the match as it happened.

19 Nov 2025, 02:21:38 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Live Score ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Welcome Hello, we’re back with another live blog, it's Match 11 of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 between Afghanistan A and Hong Kong at West Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha. Stay tuned for live updates.

19 Nov 2025, 02:42:08 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Live Score ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update Hong Kong have won the toss in the Match 11 of the ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 and have elected to field first against Afghanistan A.

19 Nov 2025, 03:07:19 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Live Score ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: AFG A 7/0 (1) AFG A got off to a good start as Imran Mir tucked Mohammed Waheed towards deep mid-wicket boundary for a four.

19 Nov 2025, 03:21:21 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Live Score ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Imran Mir Gone! AFG A 30/1 (3) Bowled! Hong Kong draws the first blood in the third over. Imran Mir who was playing at 20 off just 11 balls is cleaned up by Mohammed Waheed. Southpaw Sediqullah Atal comes to the crease to join Zubaid Akbari.

19 Nov 2025, 03:24:17 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Live Score ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: 2nd Wicket Down! AFG A 30/1 (3) Afghanistan A loses both the openers in a quick span. First Imran Mir and Now Zubaid Akbari departs on the bowling off Hassan Khan. Darwish Rasooli comes to the crease to join Sediqullah Atal.

19 Nov 2025, 03:58:50 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Live Score ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: 63/4 Honk Kong bowlers have struck the 4th AFG A batter in the form of Darwish Rasool whose batting woes finally ends as he departs at 8 off 23 balls. AFG A are in trouble against Hong Kong.

19 Nov 2025, 04:12:39 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Live Score ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: 5th Down! AFG A 89/5 (14.3) The fifth wicket of Afghanistan A falls, it's Rahmanullah who departs this time for 24. He was looking good until, Mohammed Waheed castled him.

19 Nov 2025, 04:32:25 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: AFG-A 135/5 (19) Well, that's one way to rebuild. Mohammad Ishaq hits back-to-back sixes to resurrect the Afghan innings a bit. He is now batting at 38 off 28 balls, while Farmanullah is unbeaten on 21 off 15. Let's see how many more the duo can get in the final over.

19 Nov 2025, 04:42:58 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: Innings Update Just five runs come off the 20th over as Hassan Khan Mohammad gets rid of Mohammad Ishaq off the first ball. Afghanistan A end up with a 140-run total, which might not be what they would have set out for, yet could prove to be a handful for Hong Kong. Stay tuned for the second innings.

19 Nov 2025, 05:03:51 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: HKG 10/0 (1) Hong Kong is off to a solid start with opener Zeeshan Ali taking 2 boundaries off the first over. Not the kind of start AFG A would have liked with a low score on board.

19 Nov 2025, 05:37:52 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: HKG 60/1 (10) Hong Kong have approached the first half of their innings cautiously and focused on keeping wickets in-tact to go hard in the second half. They need 80 runs to win in 60 balls with two batters on crease.

19 Nov 2025, 05:52:10 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: 3-Wicket Over! HKG 71-4 (12) That's unbelievable! Qais Ahmad has turned the match on its head in favor of Afghanistan A by picking up three wickets in an over. First he dismissed the set Babar Hayat (30) on the first delivery of the over, then on the fifth ball of the over got another set batter Anshuman Rath (27) caught and then on the last ball of the over trapped Yasir Murtaza (0) in front of wickets on his first delivery.

19 Nov 2025, 06:31:42 pm IST Afghanistan A Vs Hong Kong Live Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars: AFG A Won! HKG 116-9 (20) Afghanistan spinners weaved their web in the second half of the innings and as the batters went to attack they lost their wickets at regular intervals and eventually restricted the HKG batters at 116 in their quota of 20 overs.