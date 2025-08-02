Asia Cup 2025: Dubai, Abu Dhabi To Host; India-Pakistan Clash On Sept 14 In Dubai

The 2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup is set to bring cricketing fever back to the UAE, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi confirmed as the official host cities for the marquee event scheduled from September 9 to 28. The tournament will return in the T20I format, aligning with preparations for the 2026 Men’s T20 World Cup, and will feature eight teams for the first time in its history.
Dubai will host 11 matches, including the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan clash on September 14 and the grand final on September 28, while Abu Dhabi will host eight games, beginning with the tournament opener between Afghanistan and Hong Kong China on September 9.
Group A comprises India, Pakistan, UAE, and Oman, while Group B features Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong China. India’s group matches include games against UAE (Sept 10, Dubai), Pakistan (Sept 14, Dubai), and Oman (Sept 19, Abu Dhabi).
The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Fours, leading to the final in Dubai. The tournament structure promises high-stakes contests, with a packed schedule and potential rematches between regional powerhouses.
Announcing the host cities, ACC President Mohsin Naqvi said, “The Asia Cup is more than just a tournament; it’s a celebration of Asian cricket. Hosting it in the UAE allows us to bring the excitement to one of the most vibrant cricketing hubs in the world.”
Though India is the official host, the tournament will be staged in the UAE due to a mutual agreement between the BCCI and PCB to play at neutral venues through 2027, a decision shaped by ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two nations.
India enters the tournament as defending champions, having beaten Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI edition in Colombo. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, lifted the 2022 T20I Asia Cup, defeating Pakistan in the final held in Dubai.
2025 Men’s T20 Asia Cup Full Schedule:
September 9 - Afghanistan vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi
September 10 - India vs UAE, Dubai
September 11 - Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China, Abu Dhabi
September 12 - Pakistan vs Oman, Dubai
September 13 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi
September 14 - India vs Pakistan, Dubai
September 15 - UAE vs Oman, Abu Dhabi
September 15 - Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China, Dubai
September 16 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi
September 17 - Pakistan vs UAE, Dubai
September 18 - Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Abu Dhabi
September 19 - India vs Oman, Abu Dhabi
September 20 – B1 vs B2, Dubai
September 21 – A1 vs A2, Dubai
September 23 – A2 vs B1, Abu Dhabi
September 24 – A1 vs B2, Dubai
September 25 – A2 vs B2, Dubai
September 26 – A1 vs B1, Dubai
September 28 – Final, Dubai