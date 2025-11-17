Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Beat HKG By Seven Wickets

Here is all you need to know about game 7 of ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025, between Sri Lanka A and Hong Kong: match report, toss update, playing XIs and more

Outlook Sports Desk
Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong match report ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
Sri Lanka A chased down Hong Kong's 118-run target in just 13.5 overs. Photo: X/Asian Cricket Council
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Sri Lanka A defeat Hong Kong by seven wickets to earn first win in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

  • SL-A chase down a 118-run target in just 13.5 overs

  • Second straight defeat for HKG

Sri Lanka A defeated Hong Kong by seven wickets to register their first win in ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 in Doha on Monday (November 17).

The Lankans chased down a 118-run target in just 13.5 overs, with Nuwanidu Fernando staying unbeaten on 47 off 27 deliveries. Opener Nishan Madukshka chipped in with a 28-ball 35.

Earlier, Traveen Mathew returned figures of 3/21 as SL-A restricted Hong Kong to a modest total of 117 for nine. No batter could go beyond the 20s as the Lankan bowlers exercised control.

Sri Lanka A came into this match looking to bounce back after a narrow defeat to Afghanistan A, where they posted 170/9 but couldn’t close out the game. Milan Rathnayake impressed with both bat and ball, and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth spun a web around the opposing batters.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, are under pressure with back-to-back defeats. They faced a tough loss to Bangladesh A earlier, where their total proved insufficient.

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 7: Toss Update

Sri Lanka A won the toss and have opted to field first against Hongkong.

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 7: Playing XIs

Hong Kong: Zeeshan Ali (wk), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza (c), Aizaz Khan, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal

Sri Lanka A: Nishan Madushka (wk), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage (c), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew

