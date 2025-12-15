Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, U19 Asia Cup 2025: AFG Win Toss – See Playing XIs

Afghanistan play Sri Lanka in Match 7 of ACC U19 Asia Cup 2025 on December 15
Afghanistan U19 won the toss and opted to bat first in Dubai
AFG U19 vs SL U19 playing XIs, live streaming details and more below
Afghanistan are taking on Sri Lanka in Match 7 of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2025 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Monday, December 15, 2025.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Toss Update
Afghanistan U19 captain Mahboob Khan won the toss and opted to bat first.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Playing XI
Afghanistan: Khalid Ahmadzai, Osman Sadat, Faisal Shinozada, Uzairullah Niazai, Mahboob Khan (wk & c), Azizullah Miakhil, Nooristani Omarzai, Abdul Aziz, Salam Khan Ahmadzai, Roohullah Arab, Wahidullah Zadran.
Sri Lanka: Vimath Dinsara (c), Kavija Gamage, Chamika Heenatigala, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Dimantha Mahavithana, Kithma Withanapathirana, Aadham Hilmy (wk), Rasith Nimsara, Sethmika Seneviratne, Vigneshwaran Akash.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Group B
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|Sri Lanka U19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+4.023
|2
|Bangladesh U19
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|+0.156
|3
|Afghanistan U19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-0.156
|4
|Nepal U19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|-4.023
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025: Live Streaming Details
The Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website in India. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.