IND Vs SL, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 1st Semi-final: Toss Delayed Due To Rain

Here is all you need to know about the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025 1st semi-final match between India and Sri Lanka: match report, toss update, playing XIs, squads and other info

Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
  • IND vs SL, 1st SF at the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 has been delayed due to rain

  • India come into this fixture as firm favourites

  • SL lost their last game to BAN

The start of the India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup 2025 1st semi-final has been delayed due to rain at the ICC Academy Ground, Dubai on Friday, December 19. The other semi-final features Pakistan vs Bangladesh.

India have been tremendous form in this tournament so far, scoring runs for free. Twice they have achieved scores over 400 and will look to do the same against Sri Lanka, who come into this contest on the back of a defeat to Bangladesh in their last group game.

Abhigyan Kundu leads the run-scoring charts with 263 runs in three games whereas Deepesh Devendran tops the leading wicket-taking charts with 10 wickets in the tournament.

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Semi Final 1: Squads

India U19: Ayush Mhatre(c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Aaron George, Yuvraj Gohil

Sri Lanka U19: Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Kithma Withanapathirana, Kavija Gamage, Vimath Dinsara(c), Chamika Heenatigala, Dulnith Sigera, Aadham Hilmy(w), Sethmika Seneviratne, Rasith Nimsara, Tharusha Navodya, Mathulan Kugathas, Vigneshwaran Akash, Tharusha Nethsara, Sanuja Ninduwara

India U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Semi Final 1: Live Streaming

When and where is the India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match being played?

The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match will be played on Friday, December 19, 2025, at 10:30 AM IST. The match will be hosted at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai.

Where to watch the India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match live on TV and online?

The India vs Sri Lanka, U19 Asia Cup 2025 Semi-Final match will be live-streamed on the SonyLIV app and website. Television broadcasts will take place on the Sony Sports Network channels in the country.

