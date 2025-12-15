Afghanistan Vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Islanders Target Second Win, Afghans Seek First Points

Sri Lanka U19 players during their ACC U19 Asia Cup match against Nepal on December 13, 2025. | Photo: X/ACCMedia1
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 7 of the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2025, featuring Afghanistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai on Monday, December 15, 2025. The clash is part of Group B, with both sides seeking to strengthen their chances of advancing to the semi-finals. Sri Lanka U19, captained by Vimath Dinsara, started their campaign strongly with a nine-wicket win over Nepal in their opening fixture. Afghanistan U19, led by skipper Mahboob Khan, are seeking redemption after a narrow defeat to Bangladesh U19 in their opening match. Follow the live scores and updates from the Afghanistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19 cricket match right here.
LIVE UPDATES
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Match Details
Fixture: Afghanistan U19 vs Sri Lanka U19, Match 7
Venue: ICC Academy Ground, Dubai
Date: Monday, December 15, 2025
Time: 10:30 AM IST
Live Streaming: SonyLIV
Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score, U19 Asia Cup: Welcome!
Good morning, cricket fans! This is the start of our live blog covering Afghanistan U19’s clash against Sri Lanka U19 in Dubai. Stay tuned for pre-match and toss updates as they become available.