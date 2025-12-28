Gabon Vs Mozambique Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch GAB Vs MOZ In Africa Cup Of Nations?

Gabon vs Mozambique Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: Find all the information related to live streaming, broadcast, venue, and kick-off details for the Africa Cup of Nations 2025 Group F match between Gabon and Mozambique

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Gabon vs Mozambique live streaming AFCON 2025 GAB vs MOZ in Africa Cup of Nations
Gabon vs Mozambique Live Streaming, AFCON 2025 Group F Matchday 2. | Photo: X/Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Gabon face Mozambique in AFCON 2025 Group F match on December 28

  • Gabon leads in head-to-head records in Africa Cup of Nations against Mozambique

  • See when and where to watch the Gabon vs Mozambique match live on TV and online

Gabon and Mozambique return to action in Group F of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, knowing there is little margin for error when they meet at the Adrar Stadium in Agadir.

Both sides suffered defeats in their opening fixtures, making this clash pivotal in shaping qualification prospects in a group that also features Cameroon and defending champions Ivory Coast.

Gabon arrived in encouraging form, having gone six matches unbeaten within 90 minutes before the tournament, recording four wins and two draws. However, that momentum failed to carry into their opening match, as an early lapse proved costly in a 1-0 defeat to Cameroon, with the decisive goal conceded inside the first six minutes.

Despite managing 12 attempts on goal, the Panthers were unable to find the net, continuing a worrying trend of inefficiency in front of the goal. Head coach Thierry Mouyouma was left frustrated, particularly as Gabon had scored in at least four consecutive matches before the tournament.

Gabon have now won just two of their last 12 AFCON matches, and their broader tournament record offers little comfort. They have exited at the group stage in four of their last six AFCON appearances this century.

After missing the previous edition entirely, this tournament was seen as a chance for a reset, but another defeat would leave them with a mountain to climb.

Mozambique enter the fixture still searching for their first Africa Cup of Nations victory. Their 1-0 loss to Ivory Coast in Marrakesh on Christmas Eve extended a bleak sequence to 16 AFCON matches without a win, a run that includes 12 defeats.

The Mambas have shown moments of resilience in past tournaments, including draws against Egypt and Ghana, but history remains unkind. Mozambique have never progressed beyond the group stage in six AFCON appearances.

Defensive frailties are also a growing concern for head coach Chiquinho Conde, with his side having conceded eight goals across their last four matches in all competitions. Tightening up at the back will be essential if Mozambique are to keep qualification hopes alive.

Gabon vs Mozambique: Head-To-Head Records

Gabon and Mozambique have played seven matches across all competitions. Gabon hold a clear head-to-head advantage, winning four of those matches compared to two wins for Mozambique. One game ended as a draw.

In the last three meetings between the two sides, Gabon have won twice, while Mozambique have won once.

Gabon vs Mozambique: Group F Points Table

PosTeamPldWDLGDPts
1Ivory Coast1100+13
2Cameroon1100+13
3Gabon1001-10
4Mozambique1001-10

Gabon vs Mozambique, Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Gabon vs Mozambique, AFCON 2025 match being played?

The Gabon vs Mozambique, AFCON 2025 match will be played on Sunday, December 28, 2025, with kick-off scheduled at 6:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Stade Adrar in Agadir, Morocco.

Where to watch the Gabon vs Mozambique, AFCON 2025 match live on TV and online?

The Gabon vs Mozambique, AFCON 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the Africa Cup of Nations games in the country.

