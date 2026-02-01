India Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Record

India take on Netherlands in ICC T20 World Cup Group A clash
India have qualified for Super 8 while Netherlands are on the verge of elimination
The India vs Netherlands match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad
India head into their Group A showdown with the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18 looking to maintain their perfect record in the tournament so far.
The defending champions have been in strong form, with several convincing wins in the group stage, and will field a powerful batting lineup including the likes of Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav, backed by a potent bowling attack featuring Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.
With home conditions suiting their balanced side, India will aim to continue their dominance and finish the group phase unbeaten before heading into the Super 8s. For the Netherlands, this match represents a tough test but also a chance to end their campaign on a positive note
India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head
India and the Netherlands have only met once in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history, when they clashed in the 2022 edition in Sydney. In that Super 12 match, India posted a commanding 179 for 2 batting first and then restricted the Netherlands to 123 for 9, sealing a 56-run victory. That remains the only T20I head-to-head between the sides, with India holding a 100% winning record against the Dutch in T20 World Cups so far.
India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction
India enter the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against the Netherlands as overwhelming favourites, with predictive models and pre-match odds strongly backing the hosts to win. According to statistical forecasts and betting analysis, India’s chances of victory sit around 97 % compared to just 3 % for the Netherlands, reflecting their superior form, depth in batting and bowling, and home advantage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast
For the India vs Netherlands match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the weather is expected to be warm and dry with clear skies and no significant chance of rain, making interruptions unlikely during play. Temperatures in February in Ahmedabad typically hover in the high 20s to low 30s °C, with conditions remaining sunny and pleasant into the evening match window.
India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details
The India Vs Netherlands match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India from 7:00 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in the region.