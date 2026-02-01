India Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Record

India Vs Netherlands LIVE Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Check out the preview, streaming details, squads for the match 36 to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadim in Ahmedabad on February 18, 2026

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
India Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026
Indian cricketers celebrating wicket against USA in Group A encounter of ICC T20 World Cup 2026. Photo: BCCI/X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • India take on Netherlands in ICC T20 World Cup Group A clash

  • India have qualified for Super 8 while Netherlands are on the verge of elimination

  • The India vs Netherlands match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad

India head into their Group A showdown with the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on February 18 looking to maintain their perfect record in the tournament so far.

The defending champions have been in strong form, with several convincing wins in the group stage, and will field a powerful batting lineup including the likes of Ishan Kishan, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav, backed by a potent bowling attack featuring Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah.

With home conditions suiting their balanced side, India will aim to continue their dominance and finish the group phase unbeaten before heading into the Super 8s. For the Netherlands, this match represents a tough test but also a chance to end their campaign on a positive note

India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head

India and the Netherlands have only met once in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history, when they clashed in the 2022 edition in Sydney. In that Super 12 match, India posted a commanding 179 for 2 batting first and then restricted the Netherlands to 123 for 9, sealing a 56-run victory. That remains the only T20I head-to-head between the sides, with India holding a 100% winning record against the Dutch in T20 World Cups so far.

Related Content
Related Content

India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction

India enter the T20 World Cup 2026 clash against the Netherlands as overwhelming favourites, with predictive models and pre-match odds strongly backing the hosts to win. According to statistical forecasts and betting analysis, India’s chances of victory sit around 97 % compared to just 3 % for the Netherlands, reflecting their superior form, depth in batting and bowling, and home advantage at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Weather Forecast

For the India vs Netherlands match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the weather is expected to be warm and dry with clear skies and no significant chance of rain, making interruptions unlikely during play. Temperatures in February in Ahmedabad typically hover in the high 20s to low 30s °C, with conditions remaining sunny and pleasant into the evening match window.

India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Streaming Details

The India Vs Netherlands match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India from 7:00 PM IST. It will also be streamed live on the Jio Hotstar app and website in the region.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India At ICC T20 World Cup 2026, Super Eight Guide: Full Schedule, Opponents, Dates, Venues – All You Need

  2. T20 World Cup 2026: Super 8 Group 1 Teams, Fixtures And Qualification Details

  3. Nepal Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup 2026: 12-Year Wait Ends For Rhinos With Seven-Wicket Win

  4. Zimbabwe At T20 World Cup: Sikandar Raza Sends Strong Message After Qualifying For Super 8

  5. New Zealand Vs Canada, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Kiwis Enter Super Eight Following 8-Wicket Victory

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  2. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  3. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

  4. India 1-1 Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Steps Up Again As Hosts Draw Level In Tie

  5. India Vs Netherlands Highlights, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Pulls Off Stunning Win After Nagal Setback

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. AI Impact Summit 2026 Kicks Off: Focus On How AI Can Strengthen Employment, Not Take Away Jobs

  2. India Seizes Three Iran-Linked, US-Sanctioned Tankers Off Mumbai Coast

  3. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  4. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  5. Outlook Explainer: Maharashtra’s Shivaji-Tipu Row

Entertainment News

  1. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  2. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  3. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

  4. Seven Years Of Kumbalangi Nights | Of Lost Fathers And Found Families

  5. Trijya Review | A Sensitive Meditation On The Slow Orbit Of Becoming

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  2. Burundi Assumes African Union Chairmanship For 2026

  3. Tarique Rahman Meets Shafiqur Rahman And Nahid Islam: BNP’s Post-Election Outreach Begins

  4. Tarique Rahman To Be Sworn In As Bangladesh PM On Tuesday

  5. UK Champions AI For Global Growth At New Delhi Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Amid Deepening Crisis On RDG Issue, Himachal Governor Skips Reading Customary ‘Address’

  2. AI Impact Summit: Day One Marred By Crowd Chaos, Organizational Glitches

  3. Modi, Macron To Meet In Mumbai To Bolster Bilateral Ties: Rafales, Hammer Missiles On The Agenda

  4. Money Astrology Guide: How Your Zodiac Sign Handles Wealth?

  5. Robert Duvall, The Godfather Actor, Passes Away At 95; Al Pacino, Michael Keaton, Viola Davis And Others Pay Tribute

  6. O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor-Starrer Witnesses Noticeable Dip On First Monday

  7. India Turns To AI For Early Detection Of Emerging Pathogens

  8. New Zealand Vs Canada Highlights, T20 World Cup 2026: Ravindra, Phillips' Fifties Guide Kiwis To Super Eight