India Vs Netherlands Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head Record

India Vs Netherlands, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: Head-To-Head

India and the Netherlands have only met once in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup history, when they clashed in the 2022 edition in Sydney. In that Super 12 match, India posted a commanding 179 for 2 batting first and then restricted the Netherlands to 123 for 9, sealing a 56-run victory. That remains the only T20I head-to-head between the sides, with India holding a 100% winning record against the Dutch in T20 World Cups so far.