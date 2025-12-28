Algeria Vs Burkina Faso Live Streaming, AFCON 2025: When, Where To Watch ALG Vs BFA In Africa Cup Of Nations?

Algeria face Burkina Faso in AFCON 2025 Group E match on December 28
Algeria and Burkina Faso finely balanced in head-to-head records in Africa Cup of Nations
See when and where to watch the Algeria vs Burkina Faso match live on TV and online
Algeria and Burkina Faso face off at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan on December 28 in a Group E fixture at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025, with both sides aiming for qualification for the Round of 16. Both sides opened their AFCON 2025 campaign with victories, and another win will confirm a place in the knockouts.
Algeria thumped Sudan 3-0 in their campaign opener to move to the top of Group E on goal difference. Riyad Mahrez wasted little time making his mark, scoring inside the opening two minutes to seize early control before adding his second goal after the break.
The Desert Warriors’ performance was rounded off by a late strike from Ibrahim Maza, wrapping up a dominant display from Vladimir Petkovic’s side.
For the two-time African champions, who last lifted the trophy in 2019, this year offers a chance at redemption after suffering back-to-back group-stage eliminations in the previous two editions.
Burkina Faso arrive in confident mood following one of the most dramatic results of the opening round. The Stallions dominated Equatorial Guinea and enjoyed a numerical advantage from the 50th minute, yet appeared on course for frustration after conceding late.
However, stoppage time delivered a remarkable turnaround. Georgi Minoungou struck an equaliser in the 95th minute, before Edmond Tapsoba completed the comeback just three minutes later to seal a stunning 2-1 victory for Brama Traore’s side.
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Head-to-Head Records
Sunday’s fixture marks the fourth AFCON meeting between Algeria and Burkina Faso. Algeria claimed victory in 1996, Burkina Faso responded two years later in 1998, while their most recent AFCON clash in 2023 ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw, featuring late Algerian heroics.
In the 19 overall meetings between the two sides, both have won six matches each, with seven games ending as draws. Notably, the last three meetings across all competitions have all ended level, showing just how little separates the two sides.
Algeria vs Burkina Faso: Group E Points Table
|Pos
|Team
|Pld
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Algeria
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+3
|3
|2
|Burkina Faso
|1
|1
|0
|0
|+1
|3
|3
|Equatorial Guinea
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Sudan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|-3
|0
Algeria vs Burkina Faso, AFCON 2025: Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Algeria vs Burkina Faso, AFCON 2025 match being played?
The Algeria vs Burkina Faso, AFCON 2025 match will be played on Sunday, December 28, 2025, with kick-off scheduled at 11:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Moulay Hassan Stadium in Rabat, Morocco.
Where to watch the Algeria vs Burkina Faso, AFCON 2025 match live on TV and online?
The Algeria vs Burkina Faso, AFCON 2025 match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website. There will be no television broadcast of the Africa Cup of Nations games in the country.