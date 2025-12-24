Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score, AFCON 2025: The Stallions Meet Nzalang Nacional In Group E Opener

Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score, AFCON 2025: Kick Off!
The players of both the teams are on the field and are all set for the play to begin the Group E clash of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.
Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score, AFCON 2025: Starting XIs
Burkina Faso
Dango Ouattara, Bertrand Traoré (C) Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Kouakou Koffi, Ismahila Ouédraogo , Gustavo Fabrice Sangare, Ibrahim Touré, Steeve Yago, Kan Guy Arsène Kouassi , Pierre Landry Kabore
Equatorial Guinea
Jesús Owono, Omar Mascare, Ibán Salvador, José Machín, Basilio Ndong, Carlos Akapo (C), Saul CocoD, Luis Nlavo, Esteban Obiang, Pablo Ganet, Loren Zúñiga
Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score, AFCON 2025: Start Time, Streaming
The match will kick off at 6pm IST. The Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.
Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score, AFCON 2025: Greetings!
Good evening and welcome, everyone. We are back with another Africa Cup of Nations blog and this time, it is the start of Group E action with Burkina Faso taking on Equatorial Guinea. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.