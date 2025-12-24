Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score, AFCON 2025: The Stallions Meet Nzalang Nacional In Group E Opener

Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025: Algeria, one of the favourites for the title, are also in Group E. Follow the live football score and updates from the AFCON match

Updated on:
Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score, Africa Cup of Nations 2025
Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score, AFCON 2025: The Nzalang Nacional were eliminated in the round of 16 in the previous edition. Photo: X/CAF_Online
Welcome to our live coverage of the Group E clash of Africa Cup of Nations 2025, pitting Burkina Faso against Equatorial Guinea at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco on Wednesday (December 24). This is the group's tournament opener and both teams are seeking to better their performance in the last edition, where they were eliminated in the round of 16. Algeria, one of the favourites for the title, are also in the group, which means the fight between the Stallions and Nzalang Nacional for advancement could be a fierce one. Follow the live football score and updates from the AFCON match.
LIVE UPDATES

Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score, AFCON 2025: Kick Off!

The players of both the teams are on the field and are all set for the play to begin the Group E clash of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score, AFCON 2025: Starting XIs

Burkina Faso

Dango Ouattara, Bertrand Traoré (C) Edmond Tapsoba, Issoufou Dayo, Kouakou Koffi, Ismahila Ouédraogo , Gustavo Fabrice Sangare, Ibrahim Touré, Steeve Yago, Kan Guy Arsène Kouassi , Pierre Landry Kabore


Equatorial Guinea

Jesús Owono, Omar Mascare, Ibán Salvador, José Machín, Basilio Ndong, Carlos Akapo (C), Saul CocoD, Luis Nlavo, Esteban Obiang, Pablo Ganet, Loren Zúñiga

Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score, AFCON 2025: Start Time, Streaming

The match will kick off at 6pm IST. The Burkina Faso vs Equatorial Guinea, Africa Cup of Nations 2025 match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Burkina Faso Vs Equatorial Guinea Live Score, AFCON 2025: Greetings!

Good evening and welcome, everyone. We are back with another Africa Cup of Nations blog and this time, it is the start of Group E action with Burkina Faso taking on Equatorial Guinea. Stay with us for the build-up and live updates.

