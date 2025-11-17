Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Choose To Bowl First

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Off We Go
The national anthems and pre-match handshakes are done and now it's time for the action to start. Off-spinner Traveen Mathews bowls the first over.
Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: HK Playing XI
Zeeshan Ali (WK), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza (C), Aizaz Khan, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan and Ateeq Iqbal
Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Playing XI
Nishan Madushka (WK), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage (C), Milan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Traveen Mathews
Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update!
Sri Lanka A have won the toss and elected to field first.
Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Weather Report
It is going to be a bright sunny day in Doha with temperatures ranging from 29 to 32 degree Celsius.
Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: What Happened In HK First Match?
While Sri Lanka A had a narrow defeat against Afghanistan A, Team Hong Kong were literally crushed by Bangladesh A in their opening Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match.
HK did well to post 167 on the board, thanks to Habibur Rahman Sohan's unbeaten 35-ball 100, but it was their bowling attack that let them down.
Bangladesh A took only 11 overs to claim an 8-wicket victory.
HK: 167/8 (20)
BAN-A: 171/2 (11)
Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: What Happened In SL-A First Match?
Sri Lanka had suffered a very tough loss to the hands of Afghanistan A in their opening fixture of the tournament. The Lankans had posted 171 as the target, through the quickfire knocks from Vishen Halambage (28 off 13), Nuwanidu Fernando (39 off 35), Dunith Wellalage (33 off 29), Milan Rathnayake (41 off 19).
In response, Afghanistan A chased down the total with 1 wicket left through Sediqullah Atal's half-century and a few handy knocks from Darwish Abdul Rasooli, Nangeyalia Kharote and Qais Ahmed.
SL-A: 170/9 (20)
AFG-A: 171/7 (19.5)
Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Squads
Hong Kong Squad: Zeeshan Ali (WK), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza (C), Aizaz Khan, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Kalhan Challu, Hassan Khan Mohammad
Sri Lanka A Squad: Nishan Madushka (WK), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage (C), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Isitha Wijesundera, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Garuka Sanketh, Sohan de Livera, Traveen Mathew, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan
Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Match Details
Fixture: Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match 7
Venue: Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar
Date: Monday, November 17, 2025
Time: 3:00PM (IST)
Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Good Afternoon!
Good Afternoon to everyone joining us for the live coverage of match number 7 between Sri Lanka A and Hong Kong at the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Match starts from 3:00PM (IST) onwards at the Asian Town Cricket stadium in Doha, Qatar.