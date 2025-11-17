Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Choose To Bowl First

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A and HK face off in a must win clash for both teams in order to remain in contention for the knockout rounds. Catch the live scores, updates and ball-by-ball commentary from match number 7

R
Rohan Mukherjee
Updated on:
Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025
Hong Kong during a match against Qatar
Good Afternoon Asian cricket fans. Welcome to our continued live coverage of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Today, Sri Lanka A will go head-to-head with Hong Kong in an all important Group A clash at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Both the teams, who lost their opening matches of the tournament, are in a must win situation in order to stay alive in the competition which features a total of 8 teams. The Lankans are placed 3rd in Group A with Hong Kong sitting at the bottom as a result of a poor net run-rate. This match has the making of a highly competitive game. Stay tuned for the build-up, weather-pitch report as well as the toss-playing XI updates. Match number 7 between SL-A and HK starts from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.
LIVE UPDATES

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Off We Go

The national anthems and pre-match handshakes are done and now it's time for the action to start. Off-spinner Traveen Mathews bowls the first over.

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: HK Playing XI

Zeeshan Ali (WK), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza (C), Aizaz Khan, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan and Ateeq Iqbal

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Playing XI

Nishan Madushka (WK), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage (C), Milan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Traveen Mathews

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update!

Sri Lanka A have won the toss and elected to field first.

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Weather Report

Doha Hourly Weather Report
Doha Hourly Weather Report

It is going to be a bright sunny day in Doha with temperatures ranging from 29 to 32 degree Celsius.

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: What Happened In HK First Match?

While Sri Lanka A had a narrow defeat against Afghanistan A, Team Hong Kong were literally crushed by Bangladesh A in their opening Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match.

HK did well to post 167 on the board, thanks to Habibur Rahman Sohan's unbeaten 35-ball 100, but it was their bowling attack that let them down.

Bangladesh A took only 11 overs to claim an 8-wicket victory.

HK: 167/8 (20)

BAN-A: 171/2 (11)

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: What Happened In SL-A First Match?

Sri Lanka had suffered a very tough loss to the hands of Afghanistan A in their opening fixture of the tournament. The Lankans had posted 171 as the target, through the quickfire knocks from Vishen Halambage (28 off 13), Nuwanidu Fernando (39 off 35), Dunith Wellalage (33 off 29), Milan Rathnayake (41 off 19).

In response, Afghanistan A chased down the total with 1 wicket left through Sediqullah Atal's half-century and a few handy knocks from Darwish Abdul Rasooli, Nangeyalia Kharote and Qais Ahmed.

SL-A: 170/9 (20)

AFG-A: 171/7 (19.5)

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Squads

Hong Kong Squad: Zeeshan Ali (WK), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza (C), Aizaz Khan, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Kalhan Challu, Hassan Khan Mohammad

Sri Lanka A Squad: Nishan Madushka (WK), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage (C), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Isitha Wijesundera, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Garuka Sanketh, Sohan de Livera, Traveen Mathew, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Match Details

Fixture: Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match 7

Venue: Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Time: 3:00PM (IST)

Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Good Afternoon!

Good Afternoon to everyone joining us for the live coverage of match number 7 between Sri Lanka A and Hong Kong at the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Match starts from 3:00PM (IST) onwards at the Asian Town Cricket stadium in Doha, Qatar.

Published At:
Tags

