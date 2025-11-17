Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, ACC Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Choose To Bowl First

Hong Kong during a match against Qatar Instagram/Hong Kong Cricket

Good Afternoon Asian cricket fans. Welcome to our continued live coverage of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. Today, Sri Lanka A will go head-to-head with Hong Kong in an all important Group A clash at the Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. Both the teams, who lost their opening matches of the tournament, are in a must win situation in order to stay alive in the competition which features a total of 8 teams. The Lankans are placed 3rd in Group A with Hong Kong sitting at the bottom as a result of a poor net run-rate. This match has the making of a highly competitive game. Stay tuned for the build-up, weather-pitch report as well as the toss-playing XI updates. Match number 7 between SL-A and HK starts from 3:00PM (IST) onwards.

LIVE UPDATES

17 Nov 2025, 03:02:16 pm IST Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Off We Go The national anthems and pre-match handshakes are done and now it's time for the action to start. Off-spinner Traveen Mathews bowls the first over.

17 Nov 2025, 02:50:44 pm IST Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: HK Playing XI Zeeshan Ali (WK), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza (C), Aizaz Khan, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan and Ateeq Iqbal

17 Nov 2025, 02:46:52 pm IST Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: SL-A Playing XI Nishan Madushka (WK), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage (C), Milan Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Garuka Sanketh, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth and Traveen Mathews

17 Nov 2025, 02:43:29 pm IST Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Toss Update! Sri Lanka A have won the toss and elected to field first.

17 Nov 2025, 02:41:29 pm IST Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Weather Report Doha Hourly Weather Report AccuWeather It is going to be a bright sunny day in Doha with temperatures ranging from 29 to 32 degree Celsius.

17 Nov 2025, 02:12:37 pm IST Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: What Happened In HK First Match? While Sri Lanka A had a narrow defeat against Afghanistan A, Team Hong Kong were literally crushed by Bangladesh A in their opening Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match. HK did well to post 167 on the board, thanks to Habibur Rahman Sohan's unbeaten 35-ball 100, but it was their bowling attack that let them down. Bangladesh A took only 11 overs to claim an 8-wicket victory. HK: 167/8 (20) BAN-A: 171/2 (11)

17 Nov 2025, 01:54:53 pm IST Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: What Happened In SL-A First Match? Sri Lanka had suffered a very tough loss to the hands of Afghanistan A in their opening fixture of the tournament. The Lankans had posted 171 as the target, through the quickfire knocks from Vishen Halambage (28 off 13), Nuwanidu Fernando (39 off 35), Dunith Wellalage (33 off 29), Milan Rathnayake (41 off 19). In response, Afghanistan A chased down the total with 1 wicket left through Sediqullah Atal's half-century and a few handy knocks from Darwish Abdul Rasooli, Nangeyalia Kharote and Qais Ahmed. SL-A: 170/9 (20) AFG-A: 171/7 (19.5)

17 Nov 2025, 01:42:31 pm IST Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Squads Hong Kong Squad: Zeeshan Ali (WK), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Yasim Murtaza (C), Aizaz Khan, Shiv Mathur, Kinchit Shah, Nasrulla Rana, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Kalhan Challu, Hassan Khan Mohammad Sri Lanka A Squad: Nishan Madushka (WK), Vishen Halambage, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage (C), Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Ramesh Mendis, Isitha Wijesundera, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Garuka Sanketh, Sohan de Livera, Traveen Mathew, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Pramod Madushan

17 Nov 2025, 01:22:41 pm IST Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Match Details Fixture: Sri Lanka A Vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 match 7 Venue: Asian Town Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar Date: Monday, November 17, 2025 Time: 3:00PM (IST)