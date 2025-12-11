Star-Studded Broadcasting Panel Unleashed For SA20 - Season 4: Check Out List Here

AB De Villiers will also be part of the broadcasting panel for SA20
SA20 is not only elevating its cricketing standards with every passing season but also its broadcasting experience. The 4th season of SA20 is commencing from December 26 and the broadcasting panel of the 4th season of SA20 is going to be a star-studded line-up with some of the biggest cricketing and broadcasting names in the industry.
From homeboy Dale Stey, England’s charismatic captain Eoin Morgan, to India’s former explosive opener Robin Uthappa, this year’s SA20 will line up all the big names of the industry to provide viewers with their insights on fast-bowling tactics, team strategies, and match-defining moments.
Robin Uthappa, who was featured as a broadcaster in previous editions of SA20, is among many notable international cricket personalities who will be part of the broadcasting setup. Other international cricketing icons who will bestow the league with their presence are England’s former skipper Kevin Pietersen and popular global cricket presenter Mark Nicholas.
Mr.360 - AB De Villiers Joins the Ranks
Apart from the international icons, there is a long list of South African veterans who will provide their tactical breakdowns in SA20 as broadcasters, but the most popular among them is none other than Mr.360- AB de Villiers. Other prominent Proteas personalities that will be present in the panel are JP Duminy, Chris Morris, Ashwell Prince, and Vernon Philander.
Some of the other renowned commentators that will be present during the course of the tournament are Natalie Germanos, Mpumelelo Mbangwa, Kass Naidoo, Mark Butcher, Nikhil Uttamchandani, Lesego Pooe, Motshidisi Mohono, and Kriya Gangiah.
The six competing teams will battle it out in a spectacular showcase of sporting excellence and entertainment:
• Durban's Super Giants
• Joburg Super Kings
• MI Cape Town (Season 3 - 2025 Champions)
• Paarl Royals
• Pretoria Capitals
• Sunrisers Eastern Cape (Season 1 - 2023 & Season 2 - 2024 Champions)
The rise of SA20 in such a short span of time has surprised fans and market pundits around the world. The association of Indian owners and naming teams after IPL brands, making it an extension of the IPL, also played a crucial role in its initial success and with this top-notch quality, it is expected to only grow from here.