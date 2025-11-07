India Vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025: Uthappa Stars As IND Edge PAK By 2 Runs In Rain-Hit Clash

Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli’s fireworks set the stage for India’s narrow DLS win over Pakistan in a rain-hit Hong Kong Sixes clash, while Australia, Afghanistan and Bangladesh all notched up commanding victories on an action-packed Friday

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Minal Tomar
Updated on:
India Vs Pakistan, Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Match 9 Report
Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa. Photo: File
Summary
  • In the Hong Kong Sixes, India defeated Pakistan by two runs via DLS after rain stopped play, with Robin Uthappa (28 off 11) and Bharat Chipli (24 off 13) leading the charge

  • Jack Wood’s explosive 55 off 11 powered Australia to a ten-wicket win over UAE, while Afghanistan thrashed South Africa by 49 runs

  • Mosaddek Hossain’s 3 for 20 helped Bangladesh defend 75 and hand Sri Lanka their second straight defeat

Robin Uthappa and Bharat Chipli lit up the skies before rain took over as India edged Pakistan by two runs via the DLS method in a Pool C thriller of the Hong Kong Sixes on Friday.

Uthappa blazed 28 off 11 balls, while Chipli’s 24 from 13 ensured India posted a competitive 86 for 4 in six overs. Pakistan’s reply began strongly, reaching 41 for 1 after three overs, but heavy rain cut short what promised to be a tense finish.

Once play was called off, the DLS calculations left Pakistan two runs shy of the target.

Stuart Binny’s miserly spell proved decisive, he gave away just seven runs and bagged a wicket, keeping India narrowly ahead when it mattered most.

Elsewhere in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025, Australia flexed their might in Pool B with a commanding ten-wicket demolition of UAE, chasing 88 inside just three overs. Jack Wood blazed a stunning 55 off 11 balls, while Nick Hobson stayed unbeaten on 26 from five.

Afghanistan continued their imperious run in Pool A, thrashing South Africa by 49 runs for their second straight win. Captain Gulbadin Naib hammered a rapid 50 off 12 balls, Karim Janat smashed 46 off 11, and together they powered Afghanistan to 148 for 2. South Africa never quite recovered, finishing on 99 for 2.

Bangladesh, too, had reasons to celebrate in Pool D after a 14-run win over Sri Lanka. Skipper Akbar Ali top-scored with 32 from nine balls, but it was Mosaddek Hossain’s 3 for 20 that sealed the game as Bangladesh defended 75, leaving Sri Lanka stranded at 61 for 6, their second loss in as many games.

The clash between Australia and England, meanwhile, was abandoned due to persistent rain.

Published At:
