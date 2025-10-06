Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming: Schedule, Teams, Venue, Format - All You Need To Know

Hong Kong Sixes 2025: R Ashwin is the biggest name in the tournament where Dinesh Karthik will also be in action. Check out all the major details ahead of the tournament here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
Updated on:
Indias premier off-spinner R Ashwin retires from international cricket: 3
Ravichandran Ashwin will continue playing club cricket despite retiring from International matches. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Hong Kong Sixes is back with the tournament taking place on 7, 8, and 9 November

  • R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik will be playing for India in the competition

  • Check out all the important details of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 right here

Hong Kong Sixes is back with its 2025 edition with its quick and fun format. 12 teams from 12 different nations are participating in the competition that promises sixes galore. Sri Lanka are the defending champions but the format is so unpredictable that anyone can take the title home this year.

The biggest attraction from the tournament will be R Ashwin who is now retired from international cricket and the Indian Premier League and is exploring leagues outside India.

Check out all the important details of the upcoming 2025 edition of the Hong Kong Sixes.

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Rules

Every team has six players and the aim is to score more runs than the opposition. Both teams can face a maximum of five overs.

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Teams

12 teams are participating in the event. These are divided into four groups:

Pool A: India, Pakistan, Nepal

Pool B: Australia, Bangladesh, Hong Kong

Pool C: England, South Africa, Kuwait

Pool D: Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Afghanistan

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Format

Every team will play the other two teams in their group once. The best two teams in the group advance to the quarterfinals and the bottom-placed team play for consolation finishes. Winners of quarterfinals go to semifinals and the winners in the last four play the final.

Related Content
Related Content

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Dates

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 will be played November 7-9.

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Venue

The 12 teams will compete at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.

Full Schedule Hong Kong Sixes 2025

  • Match 1: November 7, 2025, Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China

  • Match 2: November 7, 2025, England vs UAE

  • Match 3: November 7, 2025, Pakistan vs Kuwait

  • Match 4: November 7, 2025, Afghanistan vs Nepal

  • Match 5: November 7, 2025, Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China

  • Match 6: November 7, 2025, Australia vs UAE

  • Match 7: November 7, 2025, South Africa vs Afghanistan

  • Match 8: November 7, 2025, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

  • Match 9: November 7, 2025, India vs Pakistan

  • Match 10: November 7, 2025, England vs Australia

  • Match 11: November 8, 2025, South Africa vs Nepal

  • Match 12: November 8, 2025, India vs Kuwait

  • Match 13: November 8, 2025, A3 vs D3 (Bowl M1)

  • Match 14: November 8, 2025, B3 vs C3 (Bowl M2)

  • Match 15: November 8, 2025, B1 vs D2 (QF1)

  • Match 16: November 8, 2025, A1 vs C2 (QF2)

  • Match 17: November 8, 2025, A3 vs C3 (Bowl M3)

  • Match 18: November 8, 2025, B3 vs D3 (Bowl M4)

  • Match 19: November 8, 2025, D1 vs B2 (QF3)

  • Match 20: November 8, 2025, C1 vs A2 (QF4)

  • Match 21: November 9, 2025, A3 vs B3 (Bowl M5)

  • Match 22: November 9, 2025, LQ1 vs LQ2 (Plate SF1)

  • Match 23: November 9, 2025, LQ3 vs LQ4 (Plate SF2)

  • Match 24: November 9, 2025, C3 vs D3 (Bowl M6)

  • Match 25: November 9, 2025, WQ1 vs WQ2 (Cup SF1)

  • Match 26: November 9, 2025, WQ3 vs WQ4 (Cup SF2)

  • Match 27: November 9, 2025, Bowl Winner 1 vs Bowl Winner 2 (Bowl Final)

  • Match 28: November 9, 2025, Plate SF Winner 1 vs Plate SF Winner 2 (Plate Final)

  • Match 29: November 9, 2025, Cup SF Winner 1 vs Cup SF Winner 2 (Cup Final)

Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming

Sony Sports Network channels are the Broadcast sponsor of the tournament. All the matches will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network’s channels and the live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

You can also watch live matches on the Cricket Hong Kong YouTube channel.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Catch Of ICC Women’s World Cup 2025? Laura Wolvaardt Takes Stunning One-Handed Catch During NZ-W Vs SA-W Clash

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's World Cup: Pakistan's Sidra Amin Reprimanded - Check Details

  3. Lanka Premier League 2025 Expected To Feature Indian Players, Announce Organisers

  4. NZ-W Vs RSA-W, ICC Women's World Cup: Kapp Takes First-Ball Bates Wicket, Repeats History

  5. NZ-W Vs RSA-W, ICC Women's World Cup: Suzie Bates Makes Record 350th Appearance; 300th Match For Sophie Devine

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open Final: Amanda Anisimova Beats Linda Noskova, Claims Her Second WTA 1000 Title Of 2025

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  3. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  4. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  5. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

Badminton News

  1. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  2. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  5. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Six Critically Ill Patients Die In Fire At Jaipur’s SMS Hospital Trauma Centre

  2. Consider Yourself 'Police Without Uniform': Himachal Pradesh Police Engages Youth In Fight Against Drugs

  3. BJP For An Alliance With Vijay, Annamali Finds Out ‘Ideological Affinity’ With TVK

  4. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  5. Lack Of Safeguards Against Floods Leaves Kashmir Vulnerable to Natural Disasters 

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

US News

  1. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  4. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  5. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

World News

  1. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  2. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  3. Russian Strikes Kill Five In Ukraine, Trigger Widespread Power Outages

  4. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  5. Gunmen Kill Two, Injure 12 In Violent Montgomery Nightlife Shootout

Latest Stories

  1. Battle Royale for the Chaudhar in Haryana

  2. MP Weather Update: Scattered Rain and Cooling Trend Through Week

  3. Political Deadlock In France As President Macron Accepts PM Lecornu’s Resignation

  4. Lawyer Tries To Throw Shoe At CJI BR Gavai In Supreme Court; Security Stops Attack

  5. UP Weather Today: Hailstorm Alert Issued as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain

  6. TORBIT LEGAL GUIDE - Delhi High Court Ruling To Transform Real Estate Inheritance

  7. Watch | Dr Lakshmi Narasimhan on Mental Health Care Beyond Treatment

  8. New Zealand Vs South Africa Toss Update, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: NZ-W To Bat First - Check Playing XIs