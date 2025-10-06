Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming: Schedule, Teams, Venue, Format - All You Need To Know

Hong Kong Sixes is back with the tournament taking place on 7, 8, and 9 November
R Ashwin and Dinesh Karthik will be playing for India in the competition
Check out all the important details of the Hong Kong Sixes 2025 right here
Hong Kong Sixes is back with its 2025 edition with its quick and fun format. 12 teams from 12 different nations are participating in the competition that promises sixes galore. Sri Lanka are the defending champions but the format is so unpredictable that anyone can take the title home this year.
The biggest attraction from the tournament will be R Ashwin who is now retired from international cricket and the Indian Premier League and is exploring leagues outside India.
Check out all the important details of the upcoming 2025 edition of the Hong Kong Sixes.
Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Rules
Every team has six players and the aim is to score more runs than the opposition. Both teams can face a maximum of five overs.
Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Teams
12 teams are participating in the event. These are divided into four groups:
Pool A: India, Pakistan, Nepal
Pool B: Australia, Bangladesh, Hong Kong
Pool C: England, South Africa, Kuwait
Pool D: Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Afghanistan
Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Format
Every team will play the other two teams in their group once. The best two teams in the group advance to the quarterfinals and the bottom-placed team play for consolation finishes. Winners of quarterfinals go to semifinals and the winners in the last four play the final.
Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Dates
Hong Kong Sixes 2025 will be played November 7-9.
Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Venue
The 12 teams will compete at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong.
Full Schedule Hong Kong Sixes 2025
Match 1: November 7, 2025, Bangladesh vs Hong Kong China
Match 2: November 7, 2025, England vs UAE
Match 3: November 7, 2025, Pakistan vs Kuwait
Match 4: November 7, 2025, Afghanistan vs Nepal
Match 5: November 7, 2025, Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong China
Match 6: November 7, 2025, Australia vs UAE
Match 7: November 7, 2025, South Africa vs Afghanistan
Match 8: November 7, 2025, Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Match 9: November 7, 2025, India vs Pakistan
Match 10: November 7, 2025, England vs Australia
Match 11: November 8, 2025, South Africa vs Nepal
Match 12: November 8, 2025, India vs Kuwait
Match 13: November 8, 2025, A3 vs D3 (Bowl M1)
Match 14: November 8, 2025, B3 vs C3 (Bowl M2)
Match 15: November 8, 2025, B1 vs D2 (QF1)
Match 16: November 8, 2025, A1 vs C2 (QF2)
Match 17: November 8, 2025, A3 vs C3 (Bowl M3)
Match 18: November 8, 2025, B3 vs D3 (Bowl M4)
Match 19: November 8, 2025, D1 vs B2 (QF3)
Match 20: November 8, 2025, C1 vs A2 (QF4)
Match 21: November 9, 2025, A3 vs B3 (Bowl M5)
Match 22: November 9, 2025, LQ1 vs LQ2 (Plate SF1)
Match 23: November 9, 2025, LQ3 vs LQ4 (Plate SF2)
Match 24: November 9, 2025, C3 vs D3 (Bowl M6)
Match 25: November 9, 2025, WQ1 vs WQ2 (Cup SF1)
Match 26: November 9, 2025, WQ3 vs WQ4 (Cup SF2)
Match 27: November 9, 2025, Bowl Winner 1 vs Bowl Winner 2 (Bowl Final)
Match 28: November 9, 2025, Plate SF Winner 1 vs Plate SF Winner 2 (Plate Final)
Match 29: November 9, 2025, Cup SF Winner 1 vs Cup SF Winner 2 (Cup Final)
Hong Kong Sixes 2025 Live Streaming
Sony Sports Network channels are the Broadcast sponsor of the tournament. All the matches will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network’s channels and the live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.