Ravichandran Ashwin At Hong Kong Sixes: Spin Legend 'Thrilled' To Join Team India

Ravichandran Ashwin to be part of Indian team for Hong Kong Sixes
Ashwin has retired from IPL but is available to play other cricket leagues worldwide
Off-spinner says he's "looking forward to play alongside" ex-teammates
Spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin will be part of the Indian team for the Hong Kong Sixes tournament. The event is scheduled to take place in Hong Kong from November 7 to November 9, 2025, as announced by the organisers on Thursday (September 18, 2025).
Ashwin retired from all forms of international cricket in 2024 during India's tour of Australia and bid farewell to the Indian Premier League (IPL) just last month. While stepping away from these formats, he expressed his willingness to participate in various cricket leagues worldwide.
This upcoming tournament is expected to be the off-spinner's first competitive appearance post-IPL retirement.
Organisers Emphasise Ashwin’s Experience And Star Power
The tournament organisers highlighted Ashwin's impact, stating, "Widely regarded as one of the finest spin bowlers in modern cricket, Ashwin's inclusion adds immense depth, experience, and star power to Team India's campaign in this fast-paced, action-packed global tournament."
Cricket Hong Kong, China celebrated his participation on X, posting, “Legendary Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is set to light up Hong Kong! He’ll be a key part of Team India at the @hongkongsixes 2025, happening from 7–9 November. Fans will get the rare chance to watch Ashwin’s wizardry in the fastest, most entertaining format of the game.”
Ashwin’s Excitement For High-Octane Sixes Format
In the official press release, Ashwin shared his excitement about the unique format, remarking, “We have all watched the HK Sixes as youngsters on Television and it has always been an existing format that I wanted to be a part of.
"This format requires a different strategy and will prove to be high octane which I am looking forward to play alongside my ex-teammates. I am also thrilled to compete against some quality players in the opposition teams, it will be a good challenge for us.”